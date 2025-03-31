  • home icon
Under Ninja manga enters a 3-week hiatus

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Mar 31, 2025 09:00 GMT
Under Ninja manga to enter a hiatus (Image via Tezuka Productions)
Under Ninja manga to enter a hiatus (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Under Ninja manga will be on hiatus for three weeks, Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine announced on Monday, March 31, 2025. Fans can expect the next chapter to be released on April 28.

The Under Ninja manga, written and illustrated by Kengo Hanagawa, is published by Kodansha. Its chapters can be read in Weekly Young Magazine. The first chapter debuted in 2018. The manga is currently ongoing with no signs of slowing down.

Under Ninja manga to enter a hiatus

Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine announces a 3-week hiatus (Image via Tezuka Productions)
Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine announces a 3-week hiatus (Image via Tezuka Productions)

As mentioned, the Under Ninja manga is set to go on a 3-week hiatus. Kondansha’s Weekly Young Magazine also revealed that the manga's next chapter will return on April 28, featuring issue numbers 22 and 23. Fans will also be pleased to learn that the Tonkobon volume no. 15 is set to release on April 4, 2025.

The Under Ninja manga also has an anime adaptation, produced by Tezuka Productions, a studio known for working on notable titles like Dororo. The anime debuted in October 2023 and consisted of 12 episodes released weekly, completing its run in December of that year.

The anime adaptation has not covered all the material from the manga, so fans can anticipate a second season in the near future. Notably, the source material also inspired a live-action movie directed by Yuichi Fukuda, who was also responsible for the screenplay of Gintama Live Action the Movie.

Under Ninja plot in brief

The protagonist as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via Tezuka Productions)
The protagonist as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via Tezuka Productions)

A high school kid who isn’t socially adept gets the opportunity of a lifetime—to become a modern-day ninja. He must carry out assassinations. Following World War II, Japan created an organization to neutralize threats in the Pacific region. What began with just a handful of capable ninjas has now grown to over 20,000 assassins.

Among them is the protagonist of the series—Kuro. He is on the frontline as he and his team attempt to take down invaders who wish to infiltrate Tokyo and wreak havoc.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as the year 2025 progresses.

Edited by Shreya Das
