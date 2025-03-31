Zatsu Tabi episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 1 will come out on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. This slice-of-life series focuses on the character of Chika Suzugamori, a young woman who wants to make it as a mangaka, but her work keeps getting rejected by every publisher, to the point that she is considering giving up.
However, before making that decision, she decides to take the chance to travel across Japan without a destination in mind in the hopes that she can get the inspiration for an idea that is going to surprise the publishers.
Zatsu Tabi episode 1 is going to provide context for her life as an aspiring mangaka, the challenges she is facing, and the motivation behind going on a journey, as well as her supporting cast.
Zatsu Tabi episode 1 release date and time for all regions
Based on the information that has been given across several platforms online, Zatsu Tabi episode 1 is going to come out next week on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST across multiple regions, with release times for several parts of the world listed in the following list:
Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 1?
Regarding anime fans who are living in Japan and want to see this new slice-of-life series, they can watch it on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.
On the other hand, when it comes to international anime fans who want to see this anime, they can stream the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 1 on Crunchyroll, although they will have to pay for a subscription.
The premise of the series
As mentioned previously, Chika Suzugamori is a young woman who recently graduated from college and has a very clear goal, which is finding success as a mangaka. She sends a lot of drafts to various publishers, but she is constantly rejected, to the point she begins to fall into a downward spiral and asks herself if the best course of action is to simply give up and move on with her life.
However, she decides that she needs to change her approach and makes up her mind to go on a trip across Japan to find inspiration. Her idea is that these new experiences are going to give her the ideas she needs for an amazing story, and she also wants a change of scenery with her friends to recover.
The story focuses heavily on the importance of gaining new experiences and the importance of the journey over the destination, giving Chika and her friends a new outlook on life and their desires.
What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 1?
Zatsu Tabi episode 1, as is expected, is going to establish the basis of the series and Chika's struggles as an aspiring mangaka. It is also going to present her friends and the idea of traveling across Japan to get a different outlook, which is going to be the basis of the series.
