Zatsu Tabi episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 1 will come out on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. This slice-of-life series focuses on the character of Chika Suzugamori, a young woman who wants to make it as a mangaka, but her work keeps getting rejected by every publisher, to the point that she is considering giving up.

Ad

However, before making that decision, she decides to take the chance to travel across Japan without a destination in mind in the hopes that she can get the inspiration for an idea that is going to surprise the publishers.

Zatsu Tabi episode 1 is going to provide context for her life as an aspiring mangaka, the challenges she is facing, and the motivation behind going on a journey, as well as her supporting cast.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Zatsu Tabi episode 1 release date and time for all regions

A sample of the upcoming episode (Image via Makaria).

Based on the information that has been given across several platforms online, Zatsu Tabi episode 1 is going to come out next week on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST across multiple regions, with release times for several parts of the world listed in the following list:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:00 am Monday April 7, 2025

Central Time 8:00 am Monday April 7, 2025

Eastern Time 9:00 am Monday April 7, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1:00 pm Monday April 7, 2025

Central European Time 3:00 pm Monday April 7, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday April 7, 2025

Philippine Time 9:00 pm Monday April 7, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Monday April 7, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 1?

Chika Suzugamori, as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Makaria)

Regarding anime fans who are living in Japan and want to see this new slice-of-life series, they can watch it on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.

Ad

On the other hand, when it comes to international anime fans who want to see this anime, they can stream the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 1 on Crunchyroll, although they will have to pay for a subscription.

The premise of the series

Another visual of the first episode of the anime (Image via Makaria).

As mentioned previously, Chika Suzugamori is a young woman who recently graduated from college and has a very clear goal, which is finding success as a mangaka. She sends a lot of drafts to various publishers, but she is constantly rejected, to the point she begins to fall into a downward spiral and asks herself if the best course of action is to simply give up and move on with her life.

Ad

However, she decides that she needs to change her approach and makes up her mind to go on a trip across Japan to find inspiration. Her idea is that these new experiences are going to give her the ideas she needs for an amazing story, and she also wants a change of scenery with her friends to recover.

The story focuses heavily on the importance of gaining new experiences and the importance of the journey over the destination, giving Chika and her friends a new outlook on life and their desires.

Ad

What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 1?

The protagonist as seen in the most recent preview of the first episode (Image via Makaria).

Zatsu Tabi episode 1, as is expected, is going to establish the basis of the series and Chika's struggles as an aspiring mangaka. It is also going to present her friends and the idea of traveling across Japan to get a different outlook, which is going to be the basis of the series.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback