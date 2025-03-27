  • home icon
  • Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Mar 27, 2025 14:00 GMT
Rock is a Lady
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1 release date and more (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1 is set to premiere on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 11.56 pm JST. This coming-of-age story centers around Lilisa Suzunomiya, who must come to terms with a new lifestyle after her mother begins a new marriage.

Now a part of high society and enjoying a more comfortable life, Lilisa faces the challenge of giving up her passion for rock music and adapting to the expectations of her new surroundings.

However, as shown in Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1, her love for music is rekindled when she meets a like-minded girl at school named Otoha Kurogane. This leads to a strong friendship and an even greater passion for music.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Lilisa, as seen in the anime&#039;s trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
Lilisa, as seen in the anime's trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

According to the release schedule, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1 is set to debut next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time7:56 amThursdayApril 3, 2025
Central Time9:56 amThursdayApril 3, 2025
Eastern Time10:56 amThursdayApril 3, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time2:56 pmThursdayApril 3, 2025
Central European Time3:56 pmThursdayApril 3, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:26 pmThursdayApril 3, 2025
Philippine Time10:56 pmThursdayApril 3, 2025
Australia Central Time12:26 amFridayApril 4, 2025
Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1?

Otoha, as seen in the trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
Otoha, as seen in the trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

People who are currently living in Japan and are interested in this series about musicians can watch it on platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).

Meanwhile, international fans can choose Hidive to stream the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1. Viewers must pay for a subscription to access these services.

The premise of the series

The two protagonists as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
The two protagonists as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

As mentioned, the beginning of the series introduces the main character, Lilisa Suzunomiya, who is lively and passionate about music. However, when her mother marries, they move into high society, drastically changing their lifestyle, which leads the protagonist to give up her goals.

The trailer of this Bandai Namco Pictures production showcases the story's start, which depicts Lilisa facing these changes as she is asked to act more ladylike, including giving up her passion for guitar playing and rock music. This seems to be the case until she meets Otoha Kurogane at school, and they begin to form a chaotic friendship.

Otoha, a talented drummer, joins Lilisa as they jam together, form a band, and embark on their own journey, which also includes new band members and various character dynamics.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1?

The protagonist, Lilisa, as seen in the new trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
The protagonist, Lilisa, as seen in the new trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 1 will establish the plot points mentioned earlier, including the introduction of Lilisa and the new status quo in her life. Otoha will also appear and is very likely to jam together, which has already been shown in the promotional trailers.

