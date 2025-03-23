Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24: Sunraku and Araba have a last stand against Atlanticus Lepnorca

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24, which came out on March 23, 2025, continued where the previous left off as Sunraku was facing the king of the Abyss City at night, Atlanticus Lepnorca. As it seemed that he was bound to be killed, he was rescued by Araba and came up with a plan to deal with this new threat.

In that regard, the majority of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24 was about displaying Sunraku's intelligence as a gamer, analyzing the situation, and using this information to find a way to defeat this secret boss. Furthermore, it also presents the problems he is going to have in the gaming competition because of a lack of sleep.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24: Araba rescues Sunraku from the jaws of defeat

Atlanticus Lepnorca as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24 starts with the cliffhanger of the previous one as Atlanticus Lepnorca unleashes a special long-range attack that Sunraku barely dodges by teleporting to Inventoria. As he decides to return, it is shown that one of the towers that received the attack is still standing and the creature was waiting for him.

The following section of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24 has Sunraku concluding that this boss has the same IA as the Crystal Scorpions. However, when he is about to be defeated by the creature, he is rescued by Araba, who can swim because of the nature of Abyss City and is also a merman.

As the episode goes on, Sunraku analyzes the situation and realizes why the tower managed to withstand Atlanticus Lepnorca's attack because it has the effect of reflecting it due to the nature of this place. That is how he comes up with a strategy that focuses on Araba distracting the boss and him attacking.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24: Sunraku uses a risky strategy to win

Sunraku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

When it comes to the second half of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24, Sunraku, making use of his cunning nature, understands that the boss' IA is going to target him instead of Araba, so he uses one of his clones to keep him busy as he goes to Inventoria. Eventually, the creature went on to focus on Araba instead, completing Sunraku's plan.

The final portion of the episode focuses on the protagonist standing on the tower and prompting Atlanticus Lepnorca to attack him with his long-range move, which it does and it is reflected at it. Sunraku and Araba then seize the chance to give it a finishing blow and win the battle. However, it turns out that he spent all night playing and didn't get any sleep.

Final thoughts

Sunraku in the heat of battle (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 24 proved again that Sunraku is one of the most versatile gamers out there and knows how to adapt to the circumstances as he defeated Atlanticus Lepnorca through smart planning. Furthermore, it also provides the setup for the conclusion of this second season as he needs to go to the gaming competition.

