Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21: The Wolfgang reunites as the Global Game Competition arc begins

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21, released on March 2, 2025, featured Sunraku reuniting for the first time in person with Arthur Pencilgon and Oikatzo as they prepare for the Global Game Competition. This episode also introduced the character of Megumi Natsume, Oikatzo's progamer teammate, and her desire to prove her abilities against the protagonist.

The majority of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21 focused on Sunraku arriving at the hotel room that Oikatzo paid for and the party coming up with a strategy to defeat Star Rain, the United States' top progamer team.

Moreover, this episode also highlights that they have an edge over their rivals because of their experience with the Shangri-La Frontier video game, and Sunraku also agrees to a test battle with Megumi.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21: The Wolfgang meet in person for the first time

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21 picks up where the last one left off as Sunraku and the rest of the Abyss City party come up with a schedule for the seven days they have to beat this Unique Scenario. The plot then moves to the protagonist on a train in real life heading to the hotel Kei Uomi, also known as Oikatzo, who paid for him to stay.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21 then has Sunraku shouting out loud in the hotel because it is a five-star one and can't believe that he even had a virtual reality gaming device of the latest generation. As Towa Amane, also known as Arthur Pencilgon, goes to his room to meet him in person, the protagonist decides to cover his face with a mask he won in a competition, much to the girl's laughter.

This is the part where Kei Uomi heads to meet them in person along with the only teammate of his who was available, Megumi Natsume, explaining to her that they are capable gamers. However, this contrasts with a scene of Sunraku wearing his mask, and Towa laughing hysterically in the hallway.

Also read: Shangri-La Frontier anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21: Kei explains the plan for the competition and a small test fight

In the following part of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21, Kei explains to them that Star Rain, America's top team, is very dangerous and highlights Silvia Goldberg as the main threat. Moreover, he explains that Sunraku and Towa have an edge over them because the game for the competition, Galaxia Heroes, has the same engine and mechanics as Shangri-La Frontier.

He states that they have the benefit of having played that game for months, while Star Rain only had a few days with Galaxia Heroes because the latter is not even out on the market yet. The trio agrees to back each other as Kei thanks them for helping him out. The episode concludes with Sunraku and Megumi agreeing to a test battle in Galaxia Heroes, with the protagonist having to play the hero and the latter the villain.

Final thoughts

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 21 depicts the first time that the Wolfgang meet in real life while also establishing their plan for the competition. Moreover, this episode introduces the character of Megumi Natsume, who is bound to show her abilities to Sunraku in their coming clash.

