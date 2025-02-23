Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20: Sunraku's party reunites and the plan for Abyss City begins

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20, released on February 23, 2025, featured Sunraku's party reuniting during the events of the Abyss City arc and establishing the different obstacles they have to deal with. Moreover, Sunraku gets a better understanding of the mechanics of this city, as per Araba's explanations.

The bulk of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20 focused on Sunraku dealing with the horde of fishmen and a beast summoned by accident because Emul was overwhelmed by the enemies. It also featured the sudden disappearance of Rei Saiga and the beginning of Oikatzo's game competition arc, with the introduction of Silvi Goldberg.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20: Sunraku's party meets once again

The party being chased in the most recent episode (Image via C2C)

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20 picks up where the last one left off as Sunraku and Araba discuss that the city is upside down, hence why they can breathe in there. The NPC also states that this happens because Ctarnidd is bored and does this event to get entertainment from the players' disgrace.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20 then has Sunraku shouting out loud in the city to get people's attention, much to Araba's chagrin so that he can reunite with some party members. That is how he finds Stude and Emul, who seem to be running away from the fishmen but are also escaping from a massive sea dragon. Emul summoned him because she was overwhelmed and couldn't control it.

As they are fighting with the creatures and trying to find a way out, they are aided by Rust and Ceecrue, with the protagonist telling them to go to the save point to get better and rest. Sunraku's plan is for the NPCs not to die since they can't be brought back, so he decides to buy them some time.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20: Sunraku defeats the sea dragon and the party plans their moves

Rei Saiga as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C)

In the following part of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20, Sunraku, using the same weapons he used against Lycagon, comes up with a strategy focusing on the inverse nature of Abyss City. This gives him an opening to defeat him, using his father's fishing knowledge, overall giving him the edge.

As the episode progresses, Sunraku finds Rust and Akitsu Akane, and they head to the hideout he had with Araba. Rei Saiga is also seen logging out because of events not shown in the episode. The rest of the cast decides to come up with a schedule for the seven days they have to beat this Unique Scenario, with the teaser of the next episode featuring the introduction of American gamer Silvi Goldberg.

Final thoughts

Silvi Goldberg as seen in the anime (Image via C2C)

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 20 puts the Abyss City arc on hold for a while as Sunraku goes back to help Oikatzo and Pencilgon with the game competition. Therefore, there is a very good chance that the next episode will likely establish the competition and feature Silvi Goldberg properly, who is going to be the main antagonist of this arc.

