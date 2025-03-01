Solo Leveling x Shangri-La Frontier collab visual has fans urging for a crossover

Solo Leveling and Shangri-La Frontier were recently seen in a collaborative visual, which sparked both fandoms to ask for a crossover between the two series. This is something that makes sense when considering the popularity of the franchises and how they both take a lot from video games, particularly those of the MMORPG variety.

Ad

There is also the fact that both Solo Leveling and Shangri-La Frontier are enjoying very successful second seasons and are poised to have a third one as well, with the former becoming one of the biggest new hits and the latter being more of a sleeper hit.

They are both quite popular because of the mechanics of the battle systems, the high-quality animation, and the great displays of skill and power by their protagonists, Sung Jinwoo and Sunraku.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda.

Recent collaboration between Shangri-La Frontier and Solo Leveling has fans asking for a crossover

Expand Tweet

Ad

There was a recent visual featuring these two franchises, with their respective protagonists, Sung Jinwoo and Sunraku, wielding the other's blades, which has gotten a lot of people excited. While this is a visual for promotional purposes of these two series, it led to several fans asking for a crossover, which makes sense considering the nature of both stories.

It is also worth pointing out that this collaboration was sparked by Aniplex on their YouTube channel, posting a compilation of the best moments of the two series, coupled with their respective opening songs, ReawakeR by LiSA (feat. Felix of Stray Kids) and Frontiers by Awich.

Ad

These two series were already among the best anime of 2024 with their respective debut seasons, and now their follow-ups are going strong this year as well.

As mentioned earlier, there is the fact that both Shangri-La Frontier and Solo Leveling take from the MMORPG genre of video games, especially when it comes to fighting styles and visuals. Moreover, both Sunraku and Sung Jinwoo prove to stand out in their respective stories; the first one because of his cunning nature and the second for his increasing power.

Ad

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Leveling is a world where some people have access to special abilities and become Hunters, who can enter Dungeons and raid them to get spoils. However, they can't get stronger, except for Sung Jinwoo, who, in a life-or-death situation, gains access to the System and the ability to get stronger. This ultimately gets him involved in a clash between entities known as the Monarchs and the Rulers.

On the other hand, Shangri-La Frontier is centered around the titular online game, with Sunraku being a seasoned gamer who has beaten several "junk games" that were glitched. When he starts playing in Shangri-La, he makes use of his experience and knowledge to overcome several obstacles, which leads to a lot of alliances and collaborations.

Ad

Fans of the two franchises flooded X with their reactions following the release of the collaborative visual. Some of the comments read:

"Lmao 2 video game power systems in the same season I hope they get an actual cool crossover," one user said.

"This wood be so dope if there was an actual crossover," another wrote.

"It would be nice if there's a crossover for both anime," one other person remarked.

Ad

Both Solo Leveling and Shangri-La Frontier have been very successful series in the last year or so, and this current season seems to be heading in the same direction for the two.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback