Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The previous episode introduced Esil Radiru, the demon girl who was spared in exchange for guiding Sung Jinwoo to the next floors of the Demon Castle. After reaching the 100th floor with Esil, Jinwoo faced Bara, the Demon Monarch. Even though the protagonist was overpowered at the start, he fought through the conquered the Demon Castle by defeating the last boss.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 will be released on March 2, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world.

Ad

Trending

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 1, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday March 1, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 1, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday March 1, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 1, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 1, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 2, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 2, 2025 01:30 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Moreover, like most series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Ad

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 recap

Esil as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8, titled Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out, commenced where it left off in the previous episode as Sung Jinwoo was facing a demon. As expected, the protagonist pretty easily overpowered it. Before Jinwoo could kill it, it pleaded for its life. From its voice, it seemed like the demon was a girl.

Ad

So, Jinwoo took off the mask and the demon was indeed a girl. She wanted to be spared and offered to do anything in exchange. Even though Jinwoo was hesitant about trusting a stranger, he didn't have any choice and saved her. However, when Jinwoo asks about her past, something sinister possesses her, and she faints.

Baran as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When she woke up, she was near her home alongside the protagonist. As soon as these two entered the castle, Sung Jinwoo was threatened with bloodlust by the girl's father and guards. However, upon clearing, she was allowed to accompany the protagonist to the Demon Castle's last floor. Fortunately, the company of Esil (the demon girl) made things easier for the protagonist.

Ad

Soaring through the levels of the Demon Castle, Jinwoo and Esil eventually reached the 100th floor. Immediately after entering, Jinwoo and Esil were treated with bloodlust from a monster riding a wyvern. The monster in question was Baran, the boss of the Demon Castle's 100th floor and lord of the demons. Without any wait, Baran attacked by summoning his demon army.

Ad

In response, Jinwoo summoned his shadow army and a hardcore battle between the two armies started. Jinwoo, however, tried to attack Baran through his 'Stealth' skill whenever he got the chance. As expected, Jinwoo's shadow army had the edge in this battle, but Baran wasn't playing around. He kills tens of Jinwoo's shadow soldiers with a single thunder skill.

In a final deadlock, Jinwoo fought Baran using his daggers and the assistance of Iron, Igris, and Tusk. Eventually, Jinwoo is cornered as the protagonist is hanging onto dear life. However, with the help of his 'Rulers Authroity' skill and willpower, Jinwoo rips Baran's hands and smashes his head, defeating the final boss of the Demon Castle.

Ad

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9: What to expect? (speculative)

Esil as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 is titled It Was All Worth It. As hinted by the title of the episode, the next episode might see Jinwoo obtaining the Elixir of Life and reviving his mother who has been in a state of deep sleep for years.

Ad

Moreover, as teased in the previous episode, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 might also focus on the Hunters Association where new Hunters from Japan might arrive to assist Korea regarding the appearances of the 'mutant ants.'

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback