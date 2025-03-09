Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22: Sunraku and the others compete in Galaxia Heroes

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22, which came out on March 9, 2025, has Sunraku playing Galaxia Heroes against the likes of Megumi Natsume, Towa Amane, and Kei Uomi to test the waters of the game and see how it works. This also explains how they are going to fight in the competition and how this game differs from what has been shown before in the series.

Ad

When it comes to the development of the plot, the vast majority of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22 focused on Sunraku playing this game and coming up with strategies to deal with the threats of Megumi and Kei. Moreover, the two programmers highlight how his playing style, which is centered around improvisation, is quite similar to that of Silvi Goldberg.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22: Sunraku and Megumi clash in Galaxia Heroes

Megumi and Sunraku fighting as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22 picks up where the last one ended as Sunraku is seen using his Galaxia Heroes character to save an NPC from falling as he explains the mechanics of the game. It has an interaction program similar to that of Shangri-La Frontier, as explained earlier, and also realizes that he has to do good deeds because of his character's heroic role to move the game forward.

Ad

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22 then moves the plot to Sunraku fighting Megumi Natsume as they agreed to, with the latter playing with a villain. It is through this clash that the protagonist realizes that she has set up a few traps with her plant-based abilities, although he manages to escape them through planning on the fly.

As the battle progresses, Sunraku realizes that Megumi tends to be reactive in combat and thinks that she is similar to Kei and Towa Amane in the sense that she fights with a plan in hand. On the other hand, as Megumi is defeated by the protagonist, she says to herself that Sunraku fights through improvisation, comparing him to Silvi Goldberg.

Ad

Also read: Shangri-La Frontier anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22: Kei asks Sunraku to fight him

Sunraku and the rest of the cast as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

The next section of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22 focuses on the aftermath of the battle, with Kei Uomi and Megumi agreeing that Sunraku has a very similar playing style to that of Silvia Goldberg. After the protagonist loses to Towa Amane because she blackmailed him, Kei decides to challenge Sunraku to a fight and asks him to use the character Metius in this clash.

Ad

The final portion of the episode focuses on the protagonist adapting Metius' super speed and finding Kei, who is using the Armed Lava hero. It is through this that they fight, with Kei thinking that he got the upper hand but Sunraku manages to escape his final attack with a last-ditch effort. The installment concludes with the programmer showing a recording of a competition he had with Silvi three years ago.

Ad

Final thoughts

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 22 showed the mechanics of Galaxia Heroes and also depicted Megumi Natsume in action for the first time in the series. The next episode is likely going to show Kei Uomi's clash with Silvi Goldberg three years ago and how the latter plays.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback