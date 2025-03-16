Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23: Silvia Goldberg is introduced as Sunraku returns to Shangri-La

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23, which came out on March 16, 2025, featured the proper introduction of Silvia Goldberg's character through a flashback where she soundly defeated Kei Uomi in a competition three years ago. It also gave more context to her gaming abilities and her similarities with the protagonist, Sunraku.

Furthermore, most of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23 focused on the protagonist trying to come up with a plan with Kei to deal with Silvia in the coming competition and the protagonist returning to Shangri-La to relax. That is how he ends up meeting "The King of the Night," a monster in the Abyss City that only appears at nighttime.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23: Silvia Goldberg defeats Kei in a flashback

Kei Uomi as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23 picks up where the previous one left off as Kei Uomi is seen in a flashback three years when he first played against Silvia Goldberg in a gaming competition. This highlights the American girl's lively personality and also how she did quick work of the Japanese program, with the latter feeling totally crushed in his spirit.

The following section of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23, returns to the present and has Kei asking Sunraku if he agrees that he and Silvia have similar playing styles. The protagonist does agree with that notion but mentions how she is faster and has a stronger sense of reaction. Therefore, Kei says he will devise a plan to beat her for the first time.

As the episode progresses, Sunraku decides to buy some energy drinks in a convenience store and ends up meeting Silvia Goldberg, although she hides her appearance. She has trouble asking for coffee in Japanese because of the language barrier, so the protagonist helps her. He rejects the idea that she is Silvia, while the latter goes back to her hotel to play Shangri-La Frontier.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23: Sunraku meets the king of Abyss City

Sunraku and Silvi Goldberg as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

The next section of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23, focuses on Sunraku after his encounter with Silvia Goldberg, deciding to play Shangri-La for an hour. He meets Araba in their hideout, and it is revealed that Akitsu Akane decorated the place during her turn. As Sunraku goes outside, it's nighttime, and the fish float in the air.

The final portion of the episode focuses on the protagonist walking across the city and realizing that one of the sea dragons has been attacked by a giant whale with flames and thunder. That is the "king of the night," and Sunraku decides to use it to destroy one of the pillars. He seems to be getting what he wants until the creature launches a powerful attack from its mouth, seemingly defeating him instantly.

Final thoughts

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 23 gave the anime-only audience a glimpse of Silvia Goldberg's personality and playing style while also planting the seeds of her encounter with Sunraku. Furthermore, the protagonist finds a new challenge in Shangri-La, which is bound to be his next obsession.

