Rock Is a Lady's Modesty anime announces April 2025 release date, additional cast, and theme songs with new PV and visual

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Rock Is a Lady's Modesty anime unveiled a new promotional video and key visual. The short video revealed the anime's April 3, 2025, release date, additional cast members, and the opening and ending theme songs.

Under the production of Bandai Namco Pictures, Rock Is a Lady's Modesty anime is an adaptation of the rock-music drama manga series written and illustrated by Hiroshi Fukuda. The manga has been serialized in Hakusensha's Young Animal Magazine since October 2022, with six tankobon volumes published thus far.

Rock Is a Lady's Modesty anime's new trailer confirms the April 3, 2025, debut date

According to the second promotional video shared by the anime's official staff on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Rock Is a Lady's Modesty anime will air its episodes every Thursday from 11:56 pm JST on 28 TBS affiliated channels, starting April 3, 2025. In addition, the series will be available on AT-X every Saturday at 11:30 pm JST from April 5, 2025.

The latest promotional video for Rock Is a Lady's Modesty anime showcases the main heroines, Otoha Kurogane and Lilisa Suzunomiya enjoying each other's company as they are primarily connected through music. The short clip also reveals and previews the opening theme, Ready to Rock, performed by BAND-MAID, and the ending theme, Yume Janai Nara Nanna no Sa (If it's not a dream, then what is it?) sung by Little Glee Monster.

A new visual has also been unveiled. The illustration, posted on the anime's X handle and website, features Lilisa, Otoha, and the new characters, Tamaki Shiraya and Tina Isemi. Ayaka Fukuhara joins the voice cast as Tina, a senior student at the school Lilisa and Otoha go in. On the other hand, Natsumi Fujiwara voices Tamaki, Otoha's childhood friend who is highly skilled in playing the guitar.

At the same time, the official staff announced that Rock Is a Lady's Modesty anime will receive an advanced screening at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo, Japan, on March 16, 2025. The event will be graced by the voice actors of Lilisa (Akira Sekine) and Otoha (Miyuri Shimabukuro), and the band members of BAND-MAID.

Shinya Watada directs the musical anime at Bandai Namco Pictures (BN Pictures) studio, with Shogo Yasukawa handling the scripts. Ori Yasukawa is enlisted as the assistant director, while Risa Miyadani is the character designer. Hiromi Kikuta is the sound director, while Yasufumi Soejima is the show's visual director.

About the anime

Lilisa, as seen in the new trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Based on the original manga, the Rock Is a Lady's Modesty anime centers around Lilisa Suzunomiya, who becomes the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother's remarriage. Being the daughter of a settled family, Lilisa is asked to give up her passion for guitar and love for rock music.

Rather, she is instructed to act like a lady. However, her passion rekindles once she meets Otoha Kurogane, a highly skilled drummer, who goes to the same school as her.

