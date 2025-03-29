Witch Watch episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 1 will come out on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 5.00 pm JST. This romantic comedy, which has been one of the latest hits in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, focuses on the character of Nico Wakatsuki, a young girl who is a witch and now has a human-looking ogre named Morihito Otogi as her familiar.

Ad

Morihito and Nico grew up together and are childhood friends, with the latter having a crush on the former for years, and now she is hoping that their time working together could end up in a romance. Witch Watch episode 1 is going to provide a lot more context to their situation and their world, as well as establish the different kinds of threats they are going to have to deal with in this series.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Witch Watch series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Witch Watch episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Consequences of magic as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As mentioned earlier and according to the release schedule, Witch Watch episode 1 is set to debut next week on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 5.00 pm JST in various regions, with the release time of other parts of the world shown in the following table:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 1:00 am Sunday April 6, 2025

Central Time 3:00 am Sunday April 6, 2025

Eastern Time 4:00 am Sunday April 6, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 8:00 am Sunday April 6, 2025

Central European Time 9:00 am Sunday April 6, 2025

Indian Standard Time 1:00 pm Sunday April 6, 2025

Philippine Time 4:00 pm Sunday April 6, 2025

Australia Central Time 5:30 pm Sunday April 6, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Witch Watch episode 1?

Nico Wakatsuki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

When it comes to those who are currently living in Japan and are interested in this series about witches, they can watch it on platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).

Ad

On the other hand, international fans can choose a wide variety of platforms to stream the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 1, such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, although the latter is only exclusive to the United States. Viewers must pay for a subscription to access these services.

The premise of the series

Nico as seen in the promotional trailers of the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

As was previously stated, Nico Wakatsuki is a teenage girl who has been going through witch training for years and has now been given the chance to put her abilities to good use. However, she has a major character flaw that she is so eager to help that she ends up using certain spells without knowing the side effects, leading to several comedic moments.

Ad

The story properly begins when he is set up to work with an ogre named Morihito Otogi, who also happens to be a childhood friend of hers. Because of their ancestries, they are a team that deals with several threats, and Nico is hoping that this situation can lead to a romance with Morihito

The story is structured as a romantic comedy with some elements of adventure and action, with the focus being on Nico and her interest in Morihito.

Ad

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 1?

A promotional key visual of the series (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Witch Watch episode 1 is going to focus on establishing the characters, the setting, and the ongoing plot surrounding Nico. Moreover, this installment is also bound to show the comedic focus of the story and how that combines with the possible romance between the protagonist and Morihito.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback