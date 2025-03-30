Lazarus episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 1 will come out on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. This is the most recent production of highly-acclaimed director Shinichiro Watanabe, known for cult anime classics such as Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, who is now collaborating with Studio MAPPA and John Wick director Chad Stahelski, with the latter in charge of the action sequences.

The story takes place in the year 2052, in the same universe as Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, with a man named Dr. Skinner revealing that the cure he created that could heal any disease has a side effect that will kill people in three years. Lazarus episode 1 is going to explain a lot more details of the cure, Hapuna and the formation of the titular task force which is going to have the mission of finding Skinner, with the protagonist Axel getting involved in this situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Lazarus series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Lazarus episode 1 release date and time for all regions

A sample of the first episode (Image via MAPPA).

As was mentioned earlier, and based on the release date that has been published across the production's social media platforms and website, Lazarus episode 1 is set to debut next week on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST across different regions, with release times for other parts of the world listed in the table below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:45 am Sunday April 6, 2025

Central Time 9:45 am Sunday April 6, 2025

Eastern Time 10:45 am Sunday April 6, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 2:45 pm Sunday April 6, 2025

Central European Time 4:45 pm Sunday April 6, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Sunday April 6, 2025

Philippine Time 10:45 pm Sunday April 6, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:15 am Monday April 7, 2025

Where to watch Lazarus episode 1?

Axel, the protagonist, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

For those anime fans who are living in Japan and want to see the new Shinichiro Watanabe anime, they can watch it on the platform known as TXN (TV Tokyo).

On the other hand, when it comes to those international anime fans who want to see this Studio MAPPA production, they can stream the English-subbed version of Lazarus episode 1, and can tune in to Adult Swim on Toonami.

The premise of the series

Axel as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

As was previously stated, the story takes place in the year 2052 and there was a man named Dr. Skinner who seemed to have created a cure that heals any possible disease. The name of this cure is Hapuna and turned Skinner into a hero for society, but he then returns to the spotlight several years later and reveals that it has a massive side effect, causing people to live only three more years.

It is revealed in the story that Dr. Skinner has gone mad and decides to hide away after this revelation, with the authorities coming up with a team named Lazarus to face this situation. This includes people capable enough to work as a task force, possibly including the protagonist of the series, who happens to be a former convict named Axel.

Axel has escaped from prison several times and becomes a part of the team for this series. However, as they get closer to Skinner, more details of the latter's plans are going to be revealed.

What to expect from Lazarus episode 1?

The Cowboy Bebop creator is in charge of the Lazarus anime (Image via Sunrise and MAPPA).

Lazarus episode 1, as is expected, is going to focus mainly on establishing the main plot of the story, the cast, and the premise of the series. This is going to include explaining what Dr. Skinner has done, the ramifications on this world, and how the Lazarus task force is formed, including Axel's introduction as well.

