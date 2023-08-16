Lazarus anime: Expected release date and everything else we know so far

Lazarus, an upcoming Japanese anime television series directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, the creator of Cowboy Bebop, is set to premiere in the United States on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block. It is being produced by Sola Entertainment.
MAPPA, recognized for its work in popular shows like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man, is responsible for handling the animation of this series.
With its release scheduled for 2024, the anime has already garnered immense anticipation from fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.
Lazarus anime expected to release in first half of 2024
The release date for Lazarus has not yet been officially announced. Nonetheless, an exciting development occurred on July 20, 2023, as the first teaser for the anime was unveiled and quickly gained immense popularity with over 10 million views on YouTube.
The anime may potentially debut sometime within the first half of 2024. However, it's important to note that this is mere speculation, as the actual release date is subject to change due to various factors, such as production delays and other circumstances.
An official announcement regarding the precise release date is expected in the early part of next year.
Plot overview of Lazarus anime
Lazarus is set in the year 2052. At this time, the world enjoys unprecedented peace and prosperity. The advent of a remarkable drug called Hapuna has eliminated sickness and pain from human existence. Dr. Skinner is credited with its creation, and Hapuna exhibits no apparent side effects — a true wonder medicine.
However, the truth later unveils itself — the drug is nothing but a lethal poison. Dr. Skinner, once a reputable neuroscientist, has now transformed into a mad scientist who cunningly deceived humanity with his so-called miraculous cure-all medication.
In response to the looming threat, a specially curated team of five skilled agents from different corners of the globe, dubbed Lazarus, is assembled with a crucial mission: to discover a cure before time slips away.
This promising anime intertwines elements of science fiction, political intrigue, action, and espionage, delving into existential questions regarding humanity's destiny and the choices it must make.
Team and cast behind the Lazarus anime
Shinichirō Watanabe, renowned for creating beloved anime like Cowboy Bebop and Space Dandy, takes the helm as the director of this series. Adding to its spectacular action sequences is Chad Stahelski, the director known for his work on the John Wick movies.
The anime also promises to enchant with an incredible soundtrack featuring saxophonist Kamasi Washington, along with contributions from Floating Points and Bonobo. While the cast members remain a mystery, anticipation builds for their eventual announcement.
Conclusion
Lazarus has garnered immense anticipation from fans. Delving into profound questions about the future of humanity and the choices it faces, this thrilling production holds great promise. While its official release date remains undisclosed, avid followers eagerly await its reported arrival next year.
While no details have been disclosed regarding the cast members at this time, the anime is undoubtedly shaping up to be an exhilarating addition to the anime community. Fans are filled with anticipation as they eagerly look forward to discovering what lies in store from this exceptional team.
