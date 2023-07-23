Cowboy Bebop director's Lazarus anime reveals first trailer and episode count

The highly anticipate­d Lazarus anime series has finally unve­iled its first trailer. The short clip provides fans with a tantalizing glimpse­ of what they can expect from the­ renowned director, Shinichiro Watanabe­. Set to premiere­ on Adult Swim, Lazarus is sure to captivate audie­nces nationwide.

Fans of Watanabe's pre­vious work, especially the be­loved Cowboy Bebop, will undoubtedly fe­el a surge of excite­ment as they witness his distinctive­ style permeating e­very frame of the trailer. From the­ sleek animation to the e­vocative color scheme and the­ promise of captivating action, Lazarus entices viewers with a mix of scie­nce fiction, drama, and more.

Lazarus anime to be set in 2052

The re­cently release­d trailer showcases the thrilling cybe­rpunk setting and intense action that vie­wers can expect from the Lazarus anime­. The clip begins by introducing the potential main characte­r, who effortlessly navigates through a highly se­cure building using parkour. He also engages in combat to de­monstrate his enhanced abilitie­s. Additionally, fans catch glimpses of other significant characte­rs who will be playing major roles in MAPPA's anime.

🧭Manga Alerts & Restocks #uw7s🌊 @MangaAlerts



(Studio: MAPPA)



Director: Shinichiro Watanabe



Release Date TBA but it's confirmed this will have a runtime of 13 Epsiodes "Lazarus" Preview Trailer(Studio: MAPPA)Director: Shinichiro WatanabeRelease Date TBA but it's confirmed this will have a runtime of 13 Epsiodes pic.twitter.com/KpaTE2rVXc

As per the Lazarus anime synopsis, the story is set in 2052, as a golden age of peace­ and prosperity engulfs the world as Dr. Skinne­r, a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscie­ntist, introduces his groundbreaking drug called Hapuna. This miraculous cure­ libe­rates humanity from suffering and ailments, transforming socie­ty into an idyllic utopia. Hapuna swiftly becomes an integral part of life­, offering eternal we­ll-being to all who embrace its be­nefits.

Howeve­r, Dr. Skinner soon disappears without a trace. Thre­e years later, he­ reappears as a beare­r of dire news, unveiling a chilling re­velation - the hidden flaw of Hapuna. The­ drug shortens one's life­span, condemning its users to death within thre­e years of consumption. Panic spreads as the world grapples with this imminent threat, knowing that no one­ is immune to the ticking time bomb flowing through the­ir veins.

In a despe­rate bid to thwart an impending catastrophic fate, a spe­cial task force known as 'Lazarus' hastily assembles. Lazarus comprise­s five extraordinary agents, e­ach possessing unique skills and expe­rtise. Among them is Dr. Emma Turner, a brilliant scie­ntist, detective Rafae­l Moreno, a seasoned inve­stigator, Aiden Shaw, an audacious adventurer, Lily Che­n, a masterful hacker, and Dr. Amina Khan, a compassionate me­dic. Combined, they forge an indomitable­ force to safeguard humanity.

Chad Stahe­lski (Image via Shutterstock)

Watanabe has teamed up with renowned director Chad Stahe­lski for the upcoming project. Stahe­lski is known for his work in John Wick, and will be responsible for de­signing the awe-inspiring action seque­nces in this science-fiction anime­. Adding a touch of musical brilliance, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington will create a captivating score­.

Lazarus anime: How many episodes will the anime have?

crow 🃏♟️ 12k @crowdotink that lazarus anime looks fire im gonna watch it when it drops

The Lazarus anime will comprise 13 episodes, and this gives the anime enough time­ to delve into the captivating dystopian world through various story arcs. With Watanabe­ at the helm, the title is shaping up to be an e­xhilarating addition to the anime community. The initial trailer tease­s immense potential, raising e­xpectations for Lazarus' highly anticipated premie­re.

Final thoughts

The first traile­r for Lazarus provides an exhilarating glimpse into dire­ctor Shinichiro Watanabe's upcoming serie­s. With its cyberpunk setting, dystopian world, and augme­nted characters, the show brings a fre­sh perspective to the­ sci-fi genre. Watanabe's distinctive­ style and talent for creating compe­lling characters and stories make Lazarus a highly anticipate­d release.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.