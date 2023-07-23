Cowboy Bebop director's Lazarus anime reveals first trailer and episode count

The highly anticipated Lazarus anime series has finally unveiled its first trailer. The short clip provides fans with a tantalizing glimpse of what they can expect from the renowned director, Shinichiro Watanabe. Set to premiere on Adult Swim, Lazarus is sure to captivate audiences nationwide.
Fans of Watanabe's previous work, especially the beloved Cowboy Bebop, will undoubtedly feel a surge of excitement as they witness his distinctive style permeating every frame of the trailer. From the sleek animation to the evocative color scheme and the promise of captivating action, Lazarus entices viewers with a mix of science fiction, drama, and more.
Lazarus anime to be set in 2052
The recently released trailer showcases the thrilling cyberpunk setting and intense action that viewers can expect from the Lazarus anime. The clip begins by introducing the potential main character, who effortlessly navigates through a highly secure building using parkour. He also engages in combat to demonstrate his enhanced abilities. Additionally, fans catch glimpses of other significant characters who will be playing major roles in MAPPA's anime.
As per the Lazarus anime synopsis, the story is set in 2052, as a golden age of peace and prosperity engulfs the world as Dr. Skinner, a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist, introduces his groundbreaking drug called Hapuna. This miraculous cure liberates humanity from suffering and ailments, transforming society into an idyllic utopia. Hapuna swiftly becomes an integral part of life, offering eternal well-being to all who embrace its benefits.
However, Dr. Skinner soon disappears without a trace. Three years later, he reappears as a bearer of dire news, unveiling a chilling revelation - the hidden flaw of Hapuna. The drug shortens one's lifespan, condemning its users to death within three years of consumption. Panic spreads as the world grapples with this imminent threat, knowing that no one is immune to the ticking time bomb flowing through their veins.
In a desperate bid to thwart an impending catastrophic fate, a special task force known as 'Lazarus' hastily assembles. Lazarus comprises five extraordinary agents, each possessing unique skills and expertise. Among them is Dr. Emma Turner, a brilliant scientist, detective Rafael Moreno, a seasoned investigator, Aiden Shaw, an audacious adventurer, Lily Chen, a masterful hacker, and Dr. Amina Khan, a compassionate medic. Combined, they forge an indomitable force to safeguard humanity.
Watanabe has teamed up with renowned director Chad Stahelski for the upcoming project. Stahelski is known for his work in John Wick, and will be responsible for designing the awe-inspiring action sequences in this science-fiction anime. Adding a touch of musical brilliance, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington will create a captivating score.
Lazarus anime: How many episodes will the anime have?
The Lazarus anime will comprise 13 episodes, and this gives the anime enough time to delve into the captivating dystopian world through various story arcs. With Watanabe at the helm, the title is shaping up to be an exhilarating addition to the anime community. The initial trailer teases immense potential, raising expectations for Lazarus' highly anticipated premiere.
Final thoughts
The first trailer for Lazarus provides an exhilarating glimpse into director Shinichiro Watanabe's upcoming series. With its cyberpunk setting, dystopian world, and augmented characters, the show brings a fresh perspective to the sci-fi genre. Watanabe's distinctive style and talent for creating compelling characters and stories make Lazarus a highly anticipated release.
