"I wouldn’t do a 5th one if I was the director"- Fans refuse a John Wick sequel amidst Chad Stahelski comments

It is rare for fans of films like John Wick, one of the most successful franchises in recent times, to not want a sequel, but that is exactly what is happening around the internet with rumors surrounding a fifth installment of the Keanu Reeves starrer. John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in March 2023, and became a blockbuster, much like the previous three films.

Alongside adding some great layers to the characters and the universe, the fourth film also managed to wrap up Wick's story perfectly, tying almost all the loose ends. But shortly after, rumors surrounding a fifth sequel started circulating, with director Chad Stahelski confirming that the studio does want to continue the film's story, despite the fixed ending of the fourth film.

Talking to Empire, Chad Stahelski revealed:

"Lionsgate is keen on doing more John Wick stuff, understandably. It’s not a bad thing for a director to have a property that they want to make more of. I don’t have a take right now. But I could wake up tomorrow and have a cool idea that I’d pitch to Keanu, or he would pitch to me, and it might hit that chord of, ‘Oh my God, we got to do this right now."

However, fans are not very happy about the possible sequel, with most claiming that the fourth film was the best possible ending that the story could have had.

Fans emphasize John Wick: Chapter 4 as the perfect last movie

While the franchise has never managed to disappoint fans up to this point, it may become a real possibility if the creators try to overturn the conclusive ending of the fourth John Wick film. This is the biggest fear in the minds of fans, who strongly believe that the story of the Keanu Reeves-led saga should be put to rest.

As pointed out by many fans, Wick will have to magically come back to life if the series is to continue with Reeves' character. This could jeopardize the realism of the franchise and may possibly upset the fanbase.

There is no confirmation about a fifth John Wick film yet, but hopefully, the franchise will do well as it continues in the future.

