Blue Lock manga enters sudden break ahead of chapter 299

Blue Lock manga was supposed to release Chapter 299 in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine issue #18. Unfortunately, the manga series is going on a sudden break next week. The details about the break are yet to be revealed by Kodansha and the creators.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga finally concluded the Neo Egoist League and revealed the final auction rankings for the players. Unfortunately, right after the manga revealed Seishiro Nagi's unexpected fate, it went on a sudden break.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock manga takes a sudden hiatus

On Monday, March 31, 2025, as revealed by leaks online, Blue Lock manga is set to go on a sudden break. While the manga hasn't announced a hiatus, it did not appear in the table of contents to be published in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine issue #18.

However, considering that the magazine publisher Kodansha and the creators have yet to officially announce the sudden break, the reason behind the hiatus is still unknown.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Moreover, there is no guarantee that the manga will resume serialization after a one-week break. With no announcement or mention of the break's details, fans can only hope for the manga to return after a one-week break.

Otherwise, they can also tune into Kodansha and the creators' social media accounts hoping for them to drop details about the sudden break.

Fans' reaction to the manga's sudden break

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Most fans were devastated by the sudden hiatus as the manga had left them on a very crucial cliffhanger. Given the story's developments, most fans believed Nagi would survive the Neo Egoist League and be part of Japan's U-20 squad. However, to everyone's shock, Nagi was ranked 24th and locked off. Hence, fans believed they had suffered enough and did not deserve the grueling wait that came with a break.

"AFTER THAT CLIFF HANGER????????," one fan said.

"Haven't we suffered enough?," another fan added.

"Kaneshiro had to take a break after losing his goated character nagi," another fan said.

"Kaneshiro's health is more important that nagi's downfall," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans joked that Seishiro Nagi's elimination was such a shocking development that even manga author Muneyuki Kaneishiro needed a break to deal with his loss.

Lastly, other fans stated that even though the manga had left fans on a crucial cliffhanger, the mangaka's health was more important than Nagi's downfall.

