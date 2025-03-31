Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers: Neo Egoist League's final rankings are revealed as Nagi meets an unexpected fate

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers were supposed to reveal the conclusion to the Manshine City vs. FC Barcha match and the final auction rankings for the Neo Egoist League. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga revealed just that.

The manga's previous chapter saw Nagi almost lose the ball to Lavinho when he tried coordinating with Reo. While Chris Prince retained their possession, he passed to Reo, asking him to score the goal. After Reo equalized the score for Manshine City, Seishiro Nagi was fired up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers: Bachira scores a brace for FC Barcha

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Alone. Together." The manga picked up from the previous chapter ended as Nagi evolved with his ego as an incomplete genius finally flourishing.

Seishiro Nagi asked Reo not to pass to him anymore. He was planning to win without him. Hence, he wished to score the match's final goal. While Reo Mikage tried explaining the gravity of the situation, Nagi didn't want to coordinate with Reo. He did not believe relying on Reo would help him become the world's best. Thus, despite being scared, Nagi wished to score the final goal without relying on Reo.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers switched to the match as Seishiro Nagi intercepted a pass between the FC Barcha players with a high jump. He wished to change his fear into fire and fight. He exchanged passes with Chigiri Hyoma and Agi to penetrate the opposition's defense. This attack even saw Nagi control the ball with his back and flick it forward using his heel.

Moments later, just as Agi passed the ball back to Nagi, he made a faint shot to avoid the defender's tackle. While Nagi got past him, Otoya Eita knew about Nagi's move and arrived to steal the ball away from him. Nagi knew he could shoot, but three people were blocking his path. He feared that he was all alone when Reo came to help him. Nagi passed the ball to Reo but lost it to Bachira who stole it.

Meguru Bachira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Meguru Bachira told Nagi that his approach was completely wrong. He was too afraid to die here and go on alone, he had already failed as an egoist. Right after, Bachira initiated FC Barcha's counterattack which saw him score the match's final score, helping his team win 3-2 against Manshine City.

Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers then switched to Yoichi Isagi's side as the rest of the Final Auction Rankings were revealed. They are as follows:

Bachira: 120M

Reo: 78M

Kunigami: 66M

Otoya: 63M

Aiku: 60M

Karasu: 55M

Gagamaru: 50M

Aryu: 45M

Yukimiya: 42M

Niko: 40M

Hiori: 39M

Sendou: 37M

Kurona: 35M

Zantetsu: 33M

Fukaku: 28M

Raichi: 27M

Kiyora: 26M

Nanase: 25M

Seishiro Nagi was ranked 24th with an auction bid of 24 million yen and was ineligible to play for Japan in the U-20 World Cup. Even Yoichi Isagi was shocked by the unexpected final ranking.

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers, the upcoming chapter, i.e., chapter 299 will be titled "Blue tears."

