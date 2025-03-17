Blue Lock manga reveals trivia on Noel Noa and Julian Loki fans never knew they needed

With the release of Blue Lock volume 33, the manga finally unveiled some trivia on the two French Master Strikers Noel Noa and Julian Loki. While fans revered the two players for quite some time, their roles in the story make it improbable for fans to learn anything personal about them.

Fortunately, the latest Blue Lock manga volume has covered fans on that front with trivia on the two players, including their favorite animal, movie, and food. While the manga is currently only available in Japanese, netizens online have come forward with their translations to give fans from other parts of the world a quick preview.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock manga reveals new information on Noel Noa and Julian Loki

Blue Lock Volume 33 cover featuring Julian Loki (Image via Kodansha)

With the release of Blue Lock volume 33, the manga compiled nine chapters from the story, concluding the final Neo Egoist League match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. In addition, the manga also released some trivia on the Master Strikers Noel Noa and Julian Loki as part of the extra pages.

As per the trivia, French Striker Noel Noa was born on April 2 and is 31 years old. His blood type is B and he is 184 cm tall. His hobbies include growing plants, as being surrounded by greenery calms his heart.

Surprisingly, his favorite animals are human beings. He likes that they are intelligent, foolish, and interesting, though, of course, he includes himself in that. As for his favorite movie, it is Silence of the Lambs.

Admiration makes him happy. No one can interfere with the way he lives, so they can only watch. With that, he aims to show people everything about football. Meanwhile, what makes him sad is people eating loudly and making noise. As per him, those were signs of someone lacking intelligence, Therefore, he struggles to think of them as humans.

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Surprisingly, despite being French, his favorite food is Japanese cup noodles. Someone taught him about them through a drawing. The variety, taste, and slight toxicity appealed to him, hence, he started loving them. While the manga did not reveal who that person could be, there is a likely chance it was none other than Ego Jinpachi.

Lastly, Noel Noa's most disliked food is anything bitter. This also resonates with his hate for taking medicine, so he wants to stay healthy.

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Speaking of the Paris X Gen Master Striker, French Striker Julian Loki was born on June 9 and is 17 years old. His blood type is AB and he is 178 cm tall. His hobbies include parkour. He has been doing it since childhood and can't stop as it makes him feel superhuman.

His favorite animal is a Cheetah and he likes how their muscles move when they hunt. As for his favorite movie, it is Predator. He likes watching a creature hunt his prey as it is thrilling and satisfying.

Julian Loki as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As for the things that make him happy, they include trust, overwhelming pressure, making people speechless, and being seen as someone beyond the concept of "human." Meanwhile, Loki becomes sad due to comparisons based on stereotypes and existing standards.

His favorite food is Gianduja chocolate (chocolate with hazelnut paste) as he loves how it melts in his mouth. Meanwhile, he hates potato chips as to him, it feels like he is chewing air. He finds them disgusting and believes people who eat them are fools.

