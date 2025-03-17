Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime confirmed for production

On Monday, March 17, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual and an announcement PV to confirm the production of Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime. The promotional video contained the visual and revealed the show's primary staff. However, the staff has yet to disclose the anime's release date.

Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime serves as an adaptation of the author Satsuki Nakamura and illustrator YukiKana's eponymous light novel series. Ichijinsha has been serializing the novels since December 2020. The series also has a manga version with Ei Ohitsuji's illustrations.

Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime officially green-lit for production

On Monday, March 17, 2025, the official staff opened a new website and shared a teaser visual to announce the production of Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime, based on Satsuki Nakamura and YukiKana's light novel series of the same name. Information regarding the anime's release date will be revealed in the future.

Illustrated by the anime's character designer, Ai Kikuchi, the teaser visual features Kou Reirin and Shu Keigetsu, who have switched bodies. In addition, an announcement PV revealing the visual has also been released. Moreover, the anime's official website has released illustrations from the novels' illustration, YukiKana, and the manga version's artist, Ei Ohitsuji.

Notably, the official X account of the original light novel series began teasing the anime adaptation's announcement on March 12, 2025, by sharing countdown images drawn by YukiKana. Moreover, the anime's official shared a comment from the original author, Satsuki Nakamura.

The author's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read the following:

"We can now see Reirin and the others moving in color! We are blessed with a wonderful animation production team, and every day we savor the excitement. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported us so far. Let's cheer on the show until the broadcast date."

Mitsue Yamazaki, who has previously contributed to Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, directs the Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime at Doga Kobo, with Yoshiko Nakamura supervising the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi, noted for their contributions in How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? and New Game!, is enlisted as the character designer.

About the anime

Countdown visual for the anime (Image via YukiKana)

Based on Nakamura's light novel series, Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime is set in a kingdom inspired by historical China where five clans put forth their princesses as imperial consorts. However, only one of them will be crowned as the next Queen.

One night, Kou Reirin, who is known for her beauty and intelligence, gets her body swapped with Shu Keigetsu, a villainous person. Interestingly, Reirin has a looming threat of execution hanging over her head. Yet, awakened in the robust body of Keigetsu, she gets entangled in a conspiracy.

