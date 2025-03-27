Blue Lock: Major predictions for Chapter 298 spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 298 will be published on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Chris Prince having helped Reo Mikage score a goal, the manga's next chapter might focus on Seishiro Nagi as he attempts to score a goal himself. However, considering that not all fans would want to wait until the official chapter is released, we have brought readers a list of predictions for chapter 298 spoilers

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi trying to play the way Reo would want him to. Amidst this, Nagi was going to lose the ball to Lavinho when Chris Prince came to his rescue. However, instead of passing the ball to Nagi, Chris passed it to Reo, hoping to see his future. Reo scored Manshine City's equalizer, soon after which, Nagi got fired up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Ad

Trending

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 298?

Seishiro Nagi could unlock a new weapon in chapter 298

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, after Chris Prince refused to pass the ball to someone who wasn't chasing their own ideals, Seishiro Nagi got fired up. He realized that he was always relying on Reo Mikage for his goals. Hence, he decided to get fired up without his partner's help.

Ad

While Nagi had gotten fired up, his only weapon was his trapping ability, which essentially made it impossible for him to score a solo goal. Therefore, the manga's next chapter could see Seishiro Nagi attain a new weapon that would allow him to fight by himself

Seishiro Nagi could score Manshine City's winner in chapter 298

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, with the score for Manshine City vs. FC Barcha tied at 2-2, the match's next goal was to be considered the winner. While there is still a chance for FC Barcha to win, the manga might mostly show Seishiro Nagi scoring the final goal. Such a development would not only increase his final auction ranking but also depict his growth as a player.

Ad

The question is, how will Seishiro Nagi create his goal? Will he try to score a goal himself, or will he still rely on someone to help him set up the goal opportunity? Given Nagi's current set of skills, it is very likely that Reo Mikage might assist him again.

Ego Jinpachi might reveal the remaining Final Auction Rankings in chapter 298

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans may remember, Ego Jinpachi has only revealed the top four ranked players from the Final Auction Rankings till now. Hence, after giving fans a glimpse of the match between Manshine City and FC Barcha, the manga could switch back to Ego Jinpachi and reveal the remaining standings of the Final Auction Rankings.

Ad

The rankings will not only be important for the top 23 players who will represent Japan in the U-20 World Cup but also for the rest who could receive bids from professional football clubs. Such a development should allow them to continue their football careers despite their seemingly poor performance in the Neo Egoist League.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback