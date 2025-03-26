The Summer Hikaru Died creator gives Blue Lock fans a surprise gift with Nagi's illustration

As fans may recall, the Blue Lock movie was released in theaters worldwide some time ago. However, a celebratory illustration drawn by Mokumokuren, the author of The Summer Hikaru Died manga, has recently begun circulating on the internet.

Ad

The Summer Hikaru Died, written and illustrated by Mokumokuren, is a Japanese manga serialized on Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace Up website since August 2021. This manga has since been selected for an anime adaptation by CygamesPictures and is set to premiere in July 2025.

The Summer Hikaru Died creator draws a special illustration of Blue Lock's Seishiro Nagi

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When the Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie premiered, many manga creators drew special celebratory illustrations for the film. Among them was Mokumokuren, the creator of The Summer Hikaru Died manga. She illustrated Seishiro Nagi in her unique style.

Seishiro Nagi is depicted wearing his Blue Lock XI uniform from the match against the Japan U-20 team. Since he was seen in the jersey at the end of the movie, just before he stepped onto the field, it can be inferred that he is standing inside the tunnel.

Ad

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Episode Nagi anime movie (Image via 8bit)

While not many Blue Lock fans saw the illustration when it first came out, with The Summer Hikaru Died anime set to premiere in July 2025, fans have now taken note of the special illustration and shared their thoughts on it.

Ad

Fans' reaction to the Nagi illustration drawn by The Summer Hikaru Died creator

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Episode Nagi anime movie (Image via 8bit)

One fan was overjoyed upon seeing the Seishiro Nagi illustration created by the manga artist of The Summer Hikaru Died. The fan loved both series and was thrilled that their two worlds were finally coming together for a special illustration.

Ad

Meanwhile, another fan praised the illustration, noting that the character appeared stunning in the new art style. While the character looked great in both the original and spinoff series, it was intriguing to see them presented in an alternate art style.

"My two world s are COLLIDING. The author of The summer hikaru died drew nagi seishiro," one fan said.

"HE ACTUALLY LOOKS SO GORGEOUS," another fan added.

Ad

Another fan commented that it felt incredibly on-brand for Mokumokuren to draw Seishiro Nagi. The protagonist of "The Summer Hikaru Died," Hikaru Indou, has white hair like Seishiro Nagi, so it makes sense that the manga creator would choose to illustrate him.

"The author of The Summer Hikaru Died being a Nagi fan feels incredibly on brand," another fan said.

"She loves albino boys," other fan said.

Ad

While there’s a good chance Mokumokuren drew him simply because the movie is titled Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, it may also indicate the manga creator's fondness for albino characters. Thus, fans believed it was on-brand for her to depict Nagi.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback