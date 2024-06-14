Blue Lock's Meguru Bachira was among the series' characters who were well-received by viewers. Everything about him seemed to appeal to audiences, which led to his becoming a fan favorite.

His ball control and skills were impressive as he easily danced past opponents. Moreover, his attitude towards Isagi Yoichi and his teammates generally differed from the very onset.

The series receiving a successful anime adaptation benefitted Bachira's character. With many of the characters being modeled after real-life footballers, fans began to wonder - "Who is Meguru Bachira based on?". The answer is simple: Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

The real life inspiration for Blue Lock's Meguru Bachira

Meguru Bachira and Ronaldinho Gaúcho (Image via Eight Bit/@10Ronaldinho)

Meguru Bachira in Blue Lock looks to be closely inspired by Brazillia football legend Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, aka Ronaldinho or Ronaldinho Gaúcho. He played mostly in an attacking midfield role but was also deployed as a Winger or Striker on occasions.

His spells in Europe were where he spent most of his career. Ronaldinho has represented clubs like Paris Saint Germain, FC Barcelona and AC Milan. Not to mention, he was an integral part of the Brazil National Team and played alongside other megastars like Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Kaka, etc.

He was part of the Brazil squad that clinched the 2002 FIFA World Cup title. He is the only player ever to have won a World Cup, a Copa América, a Confederations Cup, a Champions League, a Copa Libertadores, and a Ballon d'Or.

Who is Meguru Bachira in Blue Lock?

Meguru Bachira (Image via Eight Bit)

Meguru Bachira was a contender in the Blue Lock project, currently playing center forward for Spain's FC Barcha in the Neo Egoist League. He has an oddly eccentric demeanor and personality. Usually, Bachira appears quite energetic, cheerful, and enthusiastic. He stays cool, labeling football as something fun to play with others.

During his childhood, his eccentric personality and unrivaled footballing ability led to him being actively bullied. This made him develop a sort of trauma, birthing an imaginary friend or "monster." This beast pushed him to play better and evolve.

It was thanks to him coming to Blue Lock that he got the courage to face his trauma and find people he could call friends, like Yoichi Isagi. Besides Isagi, Bachira can casually mix well with all kinds of people, including Chigiri Hyoma, Itoshi Rin, and Kunigami Rensuke.

Speaking of Bachira on the pitch, he appears to be a whimsical forward who relies heavily on his instincts. His main aim was to find football rivals with a "monster" inside them. But as the story progressed, his goal changed to him wanting to become the world's best striker.

Bachira's abilities explained

Meguru Bachira (Image via Eight Bit)

Like Ronaldinho, Bachira plays as an attacking midfielder and later as a striker. Both players have a natural flair about them, following their instincts when on the ball. Much like his real-life inspiration, Bachira utilizes his immense ball control, speed, and dribbling abilities to confuse opponents and run past/evade them.

He also has great vision, picking out dangerous passes that create potential scoring opportunities. Again, Ronaldinho and Bachira have also showcased a keen footballing intellect - capable of falling back and predicting their opponents' strategies while defending.

Bachira's weapon is his flow state, also called Monstrance, which enables him to enter a complete focus and concentration state. Under his belt, he possesses moves such as the Rabona, Marseille Turn, Double Touch Feint, Hyperspeed Scissors, No-Look Pass, Monster Lift, and many others.

Thanks to Lavinho's tutelage, Bachira massively grew as a player, stunning his former teammates during his Neo Egosit League matches. He took his abilities a step further by fusing Monstrance with Lavinho's Ginga style, making his dribbling even more explosive, free flowing, and unpredictable with yet flexible and stable.

