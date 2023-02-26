Does Isagi get Bachira back in Blue Lock? Explained

Blue Lock has quickly become the most discussed anime series in recent months, with its popularity skyrocketing. The dystopian setting of the infamous Blue Lock project is nothing less than a battlefield for the players in it, who have to give their blood, sweat, and tears to come out as the ultimate victors. Isagi’s journey through it continues as the anime approaches its 21st episode.

In this article, we will talk about Isagi losing his friend Bachira to Rin’s team during the Second Selection and whether they will reunite again. Because of their friendship, the fandom has included them on their list of iconic duos in sports anime, and they hope to see them again.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for the Blue Lock anime and manga.

Will Isagi get Bachira back in his team in Blue Lock?

The Blue Lock Project does not believe that team effort is the route to success. It is based on the ideology that it is the ego of an athlete that is the key contributor to a player being the crème de la crème of the bunch. The knockout games that the main characters have to play are designed to sift out the mediocre from the very best.

In the Second Selection arc, one such game required that every player form a team of three and play matches against each other. When a team loses, it also loses one of its players to the winning team. The teams that survive with five players will win the challenge and go through to the next stage.

Isagi starts off with his closest friend, Bachira, with whom he has developed a strong camaraderie, along with Nagi. During one of the matches, they lose Bachira to Rin’s team after a neck-to-neck match. Owing to the strong friendship that had blossomed between the two, Isagi vows that he will get Bachira back in his team.

The question of whether Isagi will be successful in keeping his promise is not answered in the anime just yet. In the manga, Isagi comes very close to getting Bachira back on his team when he finally goes up against Rin’s team in the Second Selection, but unfortunately, in the end, he is not successful. The good news is that both Isagi and Bachira make it through to the Blue Lock Eleven starting lineup and face the Japan U-20 soccer team together.

Both players are seen developing an extremely strong friendship throughout the manga and supporting each other.

The official website of the publishing house Kodansha USA summarizes the series as follows:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win."

It continues,

"The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Blue Lock anime is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

