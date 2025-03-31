Did Nagi get disqualified in Blue Lock chapter 298? Explained

With the alleged Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers having leaked, many fans are left wondering about the Neo Egoist League's final rankings. Seishiro Nagi was yet to make an impact in the match. So, unless he were to score the match's final goal, chances were that he would be placed outside the top 23 cutoff zone for the U-20 World Cup. So, did Seishiro Nagi get disqualified in Blue Lock chapter 298?

Ad

Yes, as per the alleged Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers, Seishiro Nagi was disqualified from the Blue Lock project. While he was fired up to score the match's winning goal, he failed and ranked outside the top 23 spots eligible to take up Japan's squad for the U-20 World Cup.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 298: Seishiro Nagi gets Locked off

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter Seishiro Nagi was fired up to score a goal after seeing Reo Mikage in action. While there was a time when Reo felt lost without Nagi, he was now able to fight on his own. Nagi wanted to fight independently as well. Thus, in Blue Lock chapter 298, Nagi asked Reo not to pass the ball to him. While Reo tried explaining the gravity of the situation, Nagi was adamant about fighting himself.

Ad

Trending

While he initiated a good attack by forming a connection with Chigiri and Agi, Eita Otoya blocked his path. Nagi had the option to shoot, but he was too scared of losing the ball and relied on Reo. Unfortunately, just as Nagi passed the ball to Reo, Meguru Bachira intercepted it and scored FC Barcha's winning goal. This development and good performances by other players in Neo Egoist League's final matchday saw Seishiro Nagi's auction ranking drop in Blue Lock chapter 298.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With that, Seishiro Nagi was ranked 24th in the Neo Egoist League's Final Rankings. As fans may remember, only the top 23 players were set to be picked for Japan's team for the U-20 World Cup. This meant that Seishiro Nagi had become ineligible to be part of the team, effectively meaning that he was "Locked off" from the Blue Lock project.

So, yes, Seishiro Nagi got disqualified from the Blue Lock project in chapter 298. While this development is pretty much confirmed, there is still a chance for Nagi to prolong his time in the project.

Ad

Sae Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As football aficionados must know, while only 23 players appear for an international tournament matchday, teams can call up 26 players as failsafe in case of injuries or illnesses. Thus, with Nagi ranked 24th in the final rankings, the creators might have ranked him right outside the 23-man cutoff to give the character an alternate path to appear for Japan in the World Cup, similar to Kunigami Rensuke's Wildcard Entry.

Ad

Fans must also remember that while Sae Itoshi is not part of Blue Lock, he is eligible to play for Japan in the U-20 World Cup. So, unless Japan's senior team picks up, fans can expect to see Nagi and some extra players join Japan's U-20 squad, alongside Sae Itoshi.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback