Can Reo copy Chigiri's speed in Blue Lock? Explained

Blue Lock's Reo Mikage is celebrated for his unique ability to "copy" the skills of others, earning him the moniker of "chameleon." From advanced dribbling techniques to intricate passing, once Reo understands how others produce specialized skills, he can replicate his teammates' and opponents' strengths. This raises an interesting question - Can Reo copy Chigiri Hyoma’s speed?

Reo Mikage cannot emulate skills that aren't within his physical capabilities, like Chigiri's speed or Shidou Ryusei's extreme physicality. So while he might be able to copy things like stride patterns and/or running technique, his not having Chigiri's unique physiology and prior training does not allow him to do so.

The Chameleon Reo's copy ability in Blue Lock, explained

Reo Mikage

Besides being the archetypes of Forward and Utility Player in Blue Lock, Reo Mikage possesses a unique weapon. This enables him to copy other players' specialized skills once he understands how they work. He can do so because he is an all-rounder, boasting an excellent set of footballing abilities and IQ. Moreover, in terms of stats, his numbers stand at 99/100 across the board.

This ability to emulate others' skills earned him the nickname "The Chameleon." Throughout Blue Lock, he has reproduced a number of skills like Long Pass (Bachira) and Gyro Shot (Yukimiya). Such versatility also allows him to play both defense and offense. For defense, Ego asked Reo to sit back on the line, observe, and thereby copy skills like Total Defense (Aiku) and Physical Pressure (Nio).

In attack, he copies the skills of high-level players to make himself an able striker as well. The U-20 match and the Neo Egoist League are instances where The Chameleon shows off his abilities. Through this, he has gained skills like Trivela Shot (Rin), Cross Elastico Nutmeg (Sae), Direct Shot (Isagi), and Hyperspeed Scissors (Sae) from top Blue Lock players.

Why Reo can't copy Chigiri's speed

Chigiri Hyoma

Even with all the positives, Reo's ability does have weaknesses. The first one is that since he is only copying them, these skills are weaker than the originals in comparison. This is because his skills can only make it up to 99% at maximum power. That additional 1% is something he cannot reach. So while he might be able to reproduce the skills copied, they aren't quite the same as the original.

Secondly, Reo can only copy and reproduce the skills that are within his physical capabilities, not those that are raw natural talent. So, he cannot reproduce Chigiri's speed or Shidou's physicality, as they are natural and distinct physical attributes. Thus, Reo may be able to mimic the mechanics of Chigiri’s movement, like stride patterns and/or running technique.

Even so, he cannot replicate Chigiri’s natural athleticism, which is an in-built feature of his body coupled with its physical conditioning and fast-twitch muscle fibers.

This ties into the previous point of 99% and 1%, which is exactly what both Chigiri and Shidou are. The redhead's pace is not simply technique, but the result of prior training and his unique physiology. Similarly, Shidou's extreme physicality is his body naturally being constructed that way.

