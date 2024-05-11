10 anime 90s kids watched daily after school hours

One of the most popular eras of anime is that of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and is likewise why so many new fans to the medium are curious as to what anime 90s kids watched growing up. A large part of this stems from the idealization of this era of anime, for which many 90s kids (who are now adults in their own right) are extremely nostalgic for.

While the act of importing anime was relatively new at the time, especially with respect to the Western world, after-school programming blocks like Toonami helped to expose kids to the medium. Here are 10 anime 90s kids watched daily after getting home from school, ranked in no particular order.

Pokémon, Naruto, and more anime 90s kids watched and are now extremely nostalgic for

1) Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z's main cast (Image via Toei Animation)

Arguably the crown jewel of anime 90s kids watched after school hours, Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball Z series is even remembered fondly by those who don’t identify as anime fans. This speaks to how wide reaching the series was, and how it broke the shackles of its medium and the stigma associated with it in order to create an audience with nearly every 90s kid.

Much of this stems from the show's relatively simplistic plot, which likewise allowed it to prioritize exciting fights, action scenes, and powerups which were sure to keep any kid enthralled. Combined with good morals and themes hidden under the facade of violence and action, it was the perfect storm of being approved by parents and beloved by kids.

2) Naruto

Naruto's central trio (Image via Pierrot)

Masashi Kishimoto and Studio Pierrot’s Naruto anime series also reached similar levels of status as Dragon Ball Z, again thanks to a relatively simplistic plot. While Naruto was one of the more dramatic anime 90s kids watched after school, the plot was still grounded enough for this drama to actually be understood by children at the time.

Likewise, Naruto leaning more into its plot and featuring themes which parents generally agreed with made the series’ violence, in their eyes, even more excusable than that of Dragon Ball Z. While the late great Toriyama’s series undoubtedly reigns supreme amongst 90s kids, the Naruto anime is only slightly less, if not just as relevant to children at the time.

3) Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon's central cast (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the biggest reasons why Sailor Moon is notable amongst the anime 90s kids watched after school is its role as being the “other” option to Naruto and Dragon Ball Z. While this may sound like a shot at the series, that’s far from the truth. Sailor Moon excelled in popularity specifically because it gave fans who didn’t enjoy the other two series a chance to experience something different anime could offer.

Likewise, author Naoko Takeuchi and studio Toei Animation’s shojo magical girl anime series became incredibly popular amongst both male and female anime fans who didn’t resonate with the era’s action-packed series. With Sailor Moon also being one of the only anime series of the time to take on this role, its inclusion here is a must and a no-brainer.

4) Cardcaptor Sakura

Cardcaptor Sakura's protagonist, Sakura Kinomoto (left) (Image via Madhouse)

Coming after and capitalizing on the niche which Sailor Moon had carved out amongst the anime 90s kids watched after school is author group Clamp and Madhouse studio’s Cardcaptor Sakura series. Known as just Cardcaptor in some global markets, this magical girl series looked to do what Sailor Moon did well before it, while also emphasizing romance slightly more than Takeuchi and Toei’s anime had.

While some viewers resonated with the extra emphasis on romance, others preferred the more action-focused blend which Sailor Moon offered in addition to some slight romance. In either case, however, both are recognized as legendary anime 90s kids watched if only for proving that the medium had more to offer than the Naruto’s and Dragon Ball Z’s of its time.

5) Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho's main cast (Image via Pierrot)

While the niches the above two carved out were incredibly important both contemporarily and historically, what quickly became clear is that the action-oriented approach worked for most fans. Yu Yu Hakusho serves as another perfect example of this, being regarded as revolutionary within the context of the shonen demographic in general and 90s anime overall.

Much of this stems from the series’ Dark Tournament story arc, which was one of the first of its kind amongst the anime 90s kids watched after school in most areas of the world. It helped to cement the series’ legendary status both within the confines of the era, and in anime and manga overall.

6) Pokémon franchise

Pokémon protagonist Ash Ketchum seen with some of the series' most well-known creatures (Image via OLM)

To discuss the anime 90s kids watched without mentioning the Pokémon franchise is equivalent to ignoring Dragon Ball Z itself, with this video game-turned-anime series being just as popular. It’s yet another series which even adults now who don’t identify themselves as anime fans will revisit and watch, let alone continue to buy and play the franchise’s video games.

Likewise, while the video games are incredibly popular, even the most fervent of fans for the game series will likely cite the original Indigo League anime series as their first franchise exposure. The Pokémon franchise anime series are revolutionary in so many ways, and the popularity they accrued from broadcasting during after school hours is what started this revolution.

7) Inuyasha

The anime's main characters Inuyasha (left) and Kagome Higurashi (right) (Image via Sunrise)

Rumiko Takakashi and Sunrise Studios' Inuyasha series is one anime 90s kids watched which was after school for some and restricted to late-night programming blocks for others. Those who were lucky enough to watch it after school growing up, however, were treated to a Sailor Moon-esque blend of action and romance.

One key difference between the two series stems from Inuyasha being classified as a shonen rather than shojo, meaning it was more similar to Dragon Ball Z and Naruto in terms of action. Likewise, it was a fantastic alternative for those who enjoyed the blend Sailor Moon offered, but felt it would be better with just a bit more emphasis on action and the romance being more implicit.

8) Doraemon

Titular robotic cat Doraemon (right) and protagonist Nobita Nobi (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

While some regions never saw Doraemon enter the after school lineup of anime 90s kids watched, it was a staple of the era in other regions of the world. Originally reated by author duo Fujiko F. Fujio, the anime adaptation which most 90s kids likely watched is Shin-Ei Animation’s. The series is unique both on this list and for the era as being very heavily comedy-oriented, relying on eliciting laughs from viewers rather than cheers for victory and defeat.

The series is also inherently very science-fiction based, given its core plot of the titular 22nd century robotic cat traveling back in time from the 22nd century. Parents also heavily approved of the series thanks to its positive message, emphasizing working hard and doing well in school in order to create as good a life as possible for you and your descendants.

9) Yu-Gi-Oh!

Protagonist Yugi Moto as seen in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series (Image via Gallop)

Whereas the Pokémon franchise started out as games and became an anime series and more, Yu-Gi-Oh! began as author Kazuki Takahashi and studio Gallop’s anime, and later released a trading card game. The popularity of both the anime series and the trading card game went hand-in-hand, with discussion of both and playing the card game becoming a staple of recess and school cafeterias.

While some regions saw this anime 90s kids watched released on weekends for Saturday morning cartoons, others capitalized on fitting it into an after-school timeslot. This helped it to become a staple of the era, with kids going to school and playing the card game with their friends only to come home, watch the anime series, and start the cycle anew tomorrow.

10) Beyblade

Original Beyblade anime's main cast (Image via Madhouse, Nippon Animedia)

Last but certainly not least, Beyblade also established a strong foothold amongst the anime 90s kids watched after school by originally releasing both as a toy line and a manga series. This manga series, written and illustrated by Takao Aoki, was later turned into the 51-episode television anime series most fans should be familiar with, animated by Madhouse and Nippon Animedia.

The franchise is still going strong today in all three of these major formats, and even continues to air as an after-school anime series in some regions of the world. Without a doubt, it’s impossible to discuss the anime 90s kids watched after school without specifically mentioning Beyblade.

In conclusion

Likewise, while the above series are ones which must be mentioned, there are so many more anime 90s kids watched after school which fans all over the world will remember. This includes Detective Conan, Mobile Suit Gundam, Outlaw Star, Kiteretsu Daihyakka, Kochikame, Crayon Shin-chan, and many more.

