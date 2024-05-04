Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style sends fans to the "Golden Era" 

Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style could surprise a part of the fandom as the series showcased modern animation and witnessing it could be a hit or miss as the series is loved by the majority of the fandom.

But the recent tweet made by the X user (@JJKcontents) featuring characters from Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style was a hit as fans all around the world appreciated it. The post included some of the major protagonists and antagonists from the series, which became fan favorites as the series progressed.

While some fans appreciated their favorite series in the classic Golden Era animation style, some fans branded some of the characters of Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style as a miss and only some of them as a perfect hit.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Characters of Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style

The X user's post consists of six characters from Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style. The first character is the final antagonist of the series and the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. He is in his awakened form, as indicated by his four arms, which he achieved after the bath.

The second character is the only female special-grade sorcerer, Yuki Tsukumo. She was introduced in the Shibuya arc and died during the Culling Game arc while fighting Kenjaku. The third character is Itadori Yuji's "brother," Aoi Todou. He was introduced during the Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event arc and taught Yuji the Black Flash Cursed Technique.

The fourth character is one of the series' antagonists and, arguably, the most hated character of the series, the unregistered special-grade cursed spirit, Mahito. He was formally introduced during the Versis Mahito arc and was consumed by Kenjaku at the end of the Shibuya arc.

The fifth character is the special-grade Death Painting Womb, Choso. He was introduced during the Shibuya arc and later realized that he could be related by blood to Itadori as one of their parents was Kenjaku.

Lastly, the sixth character was the teammate of Itadori, Kugisaki Nobara. She was introduced in the first couple of episodes and got fatally injured during the Shibuya arc, which was her last appearance in the series. All of these characters from Jujutsu Kaisen were drawn in the classic 90s anime style in the post, which consists of simple designs with not-too-flashy details.

Fans react to the Jujutsu Kaisen characters in 90s anime style

Urameshi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A fan pointed out the striking similarity between these post's characters from Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style to one of the classic 90s anime series, Yu Yu Hakusho. The anime series is also a Shouen one, just like Jujutsu Kaisen, and has an interesting storyline.

Moreover, some fans appreciated the beauty of some characters, one of which was Sukuna, as his design looked better to some fans in the vintage anime look. Another made a bold claim and stated that any anime would look better once drawn in the 90s anime style, just like the characters from Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style.

"That's just Yu Yu Hakusho," a fan pointed out.

"Sukuna still looks badass AF (no surprises here)," another fan said.

"Everything is better in this style," another one commented.

Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

A part of the fandom stated that they preferred the new style of animation, as compared to the 90s one. Moreover, fans argued over the character design of Kugisaki Nobara not looking good, which could be because her design looked rougher than usual.

Lastly, a fan shared his feelings on how he thought that the 90s animation fit well with Jujutsu Kaisen for some reason. This could be because the series' main antagonist, Ryomen Sukuna, was a cursed spirit from thousands of years ago, which could be why Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style seemed better for the fan.

"We prefer it New gen style," a fan commented.

"Who did that to Nobara. hell naw," another fan commented.

"Ok, just my opinion, but yeah, 90s style makes it sooo much better. Idk why, it just feels right. Tho the battles wouldn't be as cool, the overall vibe would be amazing," another fan said.

