Mr. Beast proves he is a Jujutsu Kaisen fan in a viral TikTok post

A recent viral TikTok post suggests that popular YouTuber Mr. Beast may also be a Jujutsu Kaisen fan. The TikTok in question shows a clip from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, focusing on the epic battle between Mahoraga and Sukuna during the Shibuya incident. A comment on the post reads, "I love getting to reread fights on TikTok," to which Mr. Beast replies, "Same." This subtle exchange has left fans wondering if Mr. Beast is a true Jujutsu Kaisen fan.

Hints on Twitter further supported the idea that Mr. Beast is a Jujutsu Kaisen fan. Fans have speculated that he enjoyed the first season of the anime, as he had previously commented on PewDiePie's cosplay of a Jujutsu Kaisen character. Given that Mr. Beast has now also mentioned his enjoyment of rereading manga fights on TikTok, it seems more likely than ever that he is indeed a fan of the series.

A viral TikTok post depicts Mr. Beast as a Jujutsu Kaisen fan

alen @eagle97jjk ain't no way mrbeast just casually reading JJK and watching them edits bruh ain't no way mrbeast just casually reading JJK and watching them edits bruh 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Ix0u7Hj4Jp

The news that Mr. Beast is a Jujutsu Kaisen fan has generated significant excitement among the series' fanbase. The combination of a popular internet personality and a beloved manga and anime series is a powerful force that could potentially result in increased exposure and fan engagement for both Mr. Beast and Jujutsu Kaisen. As Mr. Beast's influence grows, so may the series' popularity, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season on July 6, 2023, and are already speculating about the surprises that may be in store. Images from the upcoming season have been released, building anticipation and giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. In addition to the release of the new season, fans are also excited about the unveiling of character figures featuring Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto in their younger selves' designs.

uru. @babumoshayyy



seriously warra goat @eagle97jjk i knew he liked the first season since he commented on pewds' cosplay but damn didn't expect him to read the mangaseriously warra goat @eagle97jjk i knew he liked the first season since he commented on pewds' cosplay but damn didn't expect him to read the mangaseriously warra goat

alen @eagle97jjk @babumoshayyy hopefully he will be on the ride when s2 appears @babumoshayyy hopefully he will be on the ride when s2 appears

With the possibility that Mr. Beast could join the ranks of Jujutsu Kaisen fans, the series is poised for even greater success in the future. The potential impact of Mr. Beast's endorsement is not to be underestimated, as his fan base of millions could translate into a significant boost in popularity for the series. Additionally, his penchant for philanthropy and larger-than-life challenges could provide ample opportunities for unique collaborations or events related to the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

Casual @IamLanorak



Jjk is finally gonna beat the mid allegations with this one @eagle97jjk LMAO WHATJjk is finally gonna beat the mid allegations with this one @eagle97jjk LMAO WHATJjk is finally gonna beat the mid allegations with this one

His possible endorsement of the series will have a significant impact on its popularity and reach, making this an exciting development for fans of both Mr. Beast and Jujutsu Kaisen. As anticipation builds for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans are eagerly awaiting more information on Mr. Beast's potential involvement with the series.

Poll : 0 votes