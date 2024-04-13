Naruto in 90s anime style has fans switching loyalty from Pierrot

Naruto in 90s anime style animation wouldn't come as a shock, given the series' release in October 2002, close to that period. However, fans might be taken aback by the striking differences in character designs when they were drawn in the classic 90s style.

A Reddit user (@bouyan8) recently shared some pictures of characters from Naruto in 90s anime style. The lineup featured some of the major characters from the series, along with the design of a kekkai genkai of Naruto in 90s anime style.

As always, fans around the world reacted to the Reddit user's characters of Naruto in 90s anime style. While some appreciated the new look of Naruto and recommended that the series should have kept it, some fans pointed out the secret behind these character designs of Naruto in 90s anime style.

Character designs of Naruto in 90s anime style take the internet by storm

The character designs of Naruto in 90s anime style are comprised of the series' main protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki. He was the jinchuriki of the Nine-Tail Beast and the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. Second on the list was the Fifth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village and arguably the strongest kunoichi in the series, Tsunade.

Third was the Uchiha traitor, the one who sacrificed everything for his brother, Itachi Uchiha. Fourth was the dynamic tag team of the series, Kiba Inuzuka and his partner dog, Akamaru. Fifth was again the series' protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki, but in a different art style.

Sixth was the copy ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village and the captain of the famous Team 7, Kakashi Hatake. The last one was a design that loosely resembled the priced kekkai genkai of the Uchiha clan, the Sharingan.

Fans react to designs of Naruto in 90s anime style

Team 7 as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans couldn't help but appreciate the aesthetic beauty of these characters' designs. The 90s animation became famous for its crisp looks, which every anime fan would appreciate, much like the designs posted by the Reddit user. Some fans said that they prefer the designs in the 90s style, which could be because of their sleek looks.

One fan pointed out a significant change in the character Kiba Akamura and his dog's breed. In this animation style, the breed of Kiba's dog, Akamura, appeared different from his usual depiction, resembling more of a Great Pyrenees. Additionally, another fan pointed out that this art style resembled more of the Ghibli movies than the 90s.

"Uh oh I think I like this more tbh" said the user @gorlock666

"The sharingan looks really cool.. and Akamaru basically change it's dog breed (assuming it's Kiba without his face mark and added whiskers)" said the user @Agravating-Lead29

"WHY DOES THIS LOOK LIKE GHIBLI??? I NEEEEEEEEED" said the user @Living_Committee869

Tsunade as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Out of all the character designs, the Tsunade one likely captured the hearts of most fans, as her facial expressions appeared more refined in the 90s style. Some fans were also confused about the third character design, as it resembled both Sasuke Uchiha, the deuteragonist of the series, and Itachi. But it was the latter, as the background was covered with crows.

"That tsunade is so much more beautiful" said the user @Adventurous_Topic202

"wait is that Itachi or Sasuke on the 3rd pic? he looks like Chrollo Lucilfer"

Some fans addressed the elephant in the room and criticized the artist behind these character designs, which could be Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI took over the internet a few years ago and was made accessible to everyone, which is why some fans didn't like it. Moreover, some fans also criticized the character design of Itachi, which didn't match his original look.

"Naruto manga debuted in 1999, so it already is in 90’s artstyle. Also f*ck Ai Art" said the user @Sacrednoirart

"Ew, AI." said the user @Plain_Bunny

"Look how they massacred my boy Itachi" said the user @Deep_Grass_6250

