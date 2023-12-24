Fan-made Naruto live-action scene has the fandom begging for the real thing

The recent hype surrounding Lionsgate’s Naruto live-action adaptation film has stirred the fandom with anticipation. Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto’s series is one of the most popular in the anime and manga communities. Owing to its massive popularity, this fandom is filled with talented individuals. A multitude of skilled cosplayers and artists have created impressive Naruto-based content.

Notably, an independent VFX artist among these fans has gained acclaim for producing short live-action videos based on various anime series. A concept Naruto live-action trailer created by this artist is presently trending on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Brazilian VFX artist’s Naruto live-action trailer creates sensation in the fandom

The Naruto fanbase is excitedly buzzing following a long-awaited update on the Lionsgate Naruto live-action adaptation nearly a decade after its initial announcement. The recent update from Tasha Huo, the screenwriter of this live-action project, has sparked a significant amount of hype among Naturo enthusiasts.

Consequently, the fandom is now brimming with anticipation, with fans expressing their hopes and excitement for the upcoming transition from anime to live-action.

As such, a fan of the series, @LilTravi2, took to X to share their opinion, featuring a short fan-made Naruto live-action video. This brief trailer video took the social media platform by storm. The featured Naruto live-action video spanning 1 minute and 24 seconds is made by the talented Brazilian VFX artist Jalex Rosa (@JalexRosa on X).

The anime and manga communities are familiar with the live-action genre’s track record, causing fans of the source material to approach such projects with skepticism. Nevertheless, the response to this fan-made video indicates that audiences would enthusiastically embrace a full-scale production of similar quality.

Considering that this live-action concept trailer is an independent fan project crafted on a minimal budget, the result is undeniably praiseworthy. The video received an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans, earning widespread praise and acclaim for its remarkable quality.

In their tweet, user @LilTravi2 highlighted the outstanding production quality of this fan-created anime-to-live trailer, expressing their excitement. The comment section echoed this sentiment, brimming with praise.

Fans suggested that exceptionally talented individuals like the creator of this trailer should be recruited by major production houses, emphasizing their skills should be utilized in high-budget, full-scale live-action adaptations.

Additionally, comments surfaced, expressing the fan community's longing for more remarkable Naruto live-action sequences from this creator. While the video mostly garnered positive feedback, some individuals have voiced their concerns regarding a full-scale production of the same quality, arguing that the reception of such a project is also likely to face criticism from the audience.

The original production process of this trailer video can be found on Jalex's YouTube channel. The creator has divided the process into four parts, providing insights into the total time invested, details about the low budget constraints, the shooting process, and additional work in bringing the project to fruition.

Viewers can comprehensively understand the creative journey through these informative segments.

Final Thoughts

Jalex’s Naruto live-action video also features the renowned cosplayer and online content creator KingChris (@imkingchristian on Instagram). The inclusion of KingChris in the trailer did not go unnoticed, garnering attention from the audience.

It's worth noting that Jalex, the avid anime enthusiast, has extended their creative talents to produce live-action sequences for other well-known series, including One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer.

