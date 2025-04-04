To Be Hero X episode 1 review: A groundbreaking Spring 2025 debut that redefines 2D-3D animation fusion

The long-awaited To Be Hero X episode 1 kicks off with a spectacular debut, delivering an impressive fusion of 2D and 3D animation unlike anything seen before, paired with an intriguing plot. Scheduled to officially air on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST, the premiere offers a fresh take on the familiar theme of superheroes and hero societies, presenting it through a visually groundbreaking lens.

This episode 1 review explores how To Be Hero X sets itself apart from the crowd, breaking down the standout production elements and creative storytelling choices that make it a must-watch for anime fans this Spring 2025 season.

To Be Hero X episode 1 review: A must-watch debut that blends 2D and 3D like never before

To Be Hero X episode 1: Narrative review

Moon, in To Be Hero X episode 1 review (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The highly anticipated To Be Hero X, created and directed by Li Haoling, makes an impressive debut with episode 1. The premiere showcases a breathtaking blend of animation styles.

Produced through a collaboration between Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream, the anime brings together three animation studios—Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio—for a stunning visual experience like no other.

Also known as Tu Bian Yingxiong X, the debut episode, titled "Nice," introduces viewers to a unique superhero society, setting the stage for what feels like a refreshing take on a frequently explored genre. Rather than simply recycling familiar superhero tropes, To Be Hero X episode 1 builds a distinct world with engaging lore, blending action, emotion, and humor through an engaging script.

Unlike its predecessors, To Be Hero (2016) and To Be Heroine (2018), which leaned heavily into comedy, To Be Hero X shifts toward a more serious narrative tone, weaving in only subtle touches of humor throughout.

A still from the episode (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Set in a society where even ordinary people can rise to superhero status, the anime explores the commercialization and branding of heroes through organizations and corporations—a dynamic that’s a subtle reminder of The Boys.

As the title suggests, To Be Hero X episode 1 centers on the 10th-ranked hero, Nice, while also introducing Lin Ling, an ordinary man who creates commercials for Nice but harbors a hidden dream of becoming a hero himself, as hinted in the episode synopsis.

As their stories begin to unravel, the opening installment also offers insight into the structure and operations of the hero-centric society.

Under Kōdai Kakimoto’s expert direction and Yuniko Ayana’s skillful script and supervision, the storytelling is excellently executed, featuring excellent pacing, well-placed and unpredictable twists, and a tone that balances suspense with moments of levity.

To Be Hero X episode 1: Animation criticism

Visually, To Be Hero X episode 1 impresses with its striking hybrid animation style. The majority of the debut episode uses high-quality 3D animation that’s reminiscent of Arcane—with equally exquisite art direction and execution.

However, what truly sets To Be Hero X apart is its seamless integration of 2D elements. The anime fluidly shifts between the two styles, with the latter used intermittently to elevate key moments. The result is a visually cohesive and immersive experience that feels as groundbreakingly innovative as it is stunning.

Every scene, whether rendered in 2D or 3D, is meticulously crafted, featuring dynamic angles, precise framing, stellar art, and rich, vibrant visuals. The action sequences are well-choreographed with great flow and intensity, while the overall art—from detailed character designs to immersive background scenes—offers a breathtaking visual treat.

To Be Hero X episode 1: Music, voice acting, and other ther production aspects: An overall production overview

A poster for To Be Hero X (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The trio of animation studios delivers a standout start to the Donghua with To Be Hero X episode 1, showcasing stellar production quality from beginning to end. Beyond its masterful animation and brilliant narrative direction, the episode also excels in key production elements like voice acting and music.

Natsuki Hanae, known for voicing iconic characters such as Tanjiro in Demon Slayer, Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, and Okarun from Dandadan, voices the episode’s central character, Nice, and delivers a performance that truly commands attention. The rest of the voice cast also shines, portraying their roles with depth and nuance.

The soundtrack elevates the entire viewing experience further with phenomenal music that enhances every scene. The music is by a powerhouse team, including names like Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and Hideyuki Fukasawa, and others whose compositions set the perfect tone and atmosphere throughout.

The main theme song, "JEOPARDY" by Hiroyuki Sawano, and the opening track, "INERTIA" by Rei (with Sawano’s arrangement and composition), perfectly capture the energy and spirit of the series, adding even more excitement to the visuals.

All in all, the premiere episode of To Be Hero X stands out not just for its animation and storytelling but for its all-around polished production—a truly entertaining and memorable kickoff to the series.

To sum up

Expand Tweet

All in all, the premiere episode of To Be Hero X impresses on every front, standing out not just for its stunning animation and compelling storytelling but for its all-around top-tier overall production.

To Be Hero X episode 1 offers a thoroughly entertaining and memorable opening that sets a strong tone for the rest of the series. With such a high-quality and promising start, this Spring 2025 title is already on track to becoming one of the season’s standout hits.

