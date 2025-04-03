Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 47: Webtoon’s season 1 concludes with Thomas Andre’s entrance, a glimpse of Hae-in, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 brings the first season of the webtoon to a climactic close while setting the stage for major developments in the next installment. Released in South Korea on Thursday, April 3, 2025, the chapter begins with Suho’s return after completing the Advancement Quest.

Meanwhile, dungeon breaks continue in the real world, with Tielle lurking nearby, waiting for the perfect moment to seize the spotlight. However, Suho arrives just in time to turn the tide of battle, unveiling his newly acquired Class—"Irregular: White Shadow".

As Suho removes his mask and reveals his identity, Tielle observes his transformation and remarks on his new power. The chapter also marks Thomas Andre’s arrival as he sets his sights on Suho.

Finally, the season ends on a suspenseful note with a glimpse of what appears to be Hae-in encountering a shadowy dragon, presumably one of Jinwoo’s soldiers.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 kicks off with Suho’s return from the Advancement Quest

Suho returns in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 begins with a peek inside the shadow dungeon, where Beru grows increasingly anxious about Suho’s well-being. As three weeks have passed since Suho was trapped in the Advancement Quest dungeon, his companions are left worried.

Just as tensions rise, Suho finally returns, much to the excitement and relief of his allies.

The scene then shifts to the real world, where Jinho and Jinchul discuss Suho’s sudden disappearance and express their concerns for his safety. Jinchul reveals that many within the Association suspect Suho of being responsible for Lee Minsung’s death.

While Jinho adamantly denies that Suho would kill anyone, Jinchul agrees but speculates that he may somehow be connected to the Itarim Apostle. Determined to be of help, Jinho reflects on how he wasn’t able to support Jinwoo in their previous world and vows to stand by Suho this time.

At that moment, an alert on Jinchul’s phone reports yet another dungeon break. The narrative hints at a growing crisis as Jinchul wonders why the Association has been unable to keep these incidents under control.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47: Suho leaves behind his mask as his new Class is revealed

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47, the focus shifts to the site of a dungeon break, where Hunters struggle against beasts far stronger than them. Tielle, disguised as S-Rank Hunter Park Dojin, remains on the sidelines, intentionally avoiding involvement.

He waits for the situation to worsen before stepping in as a savior, aiming to boost his reputation and secure a place within the Hunter Association’s core for his own plans. Observing the unfolding chaos, he cynically remarks on the nature of human society.

Tielle notices Suho as he returns to the real world (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Just then, a B-Rank Hunter arrives, bringing hope to the struggling Hunters. Tielle, annoyed that this interferes with his scheme to take the spotlight, takes over a nearby monster and eliminates the B-Rank Hunter.

As the remaining Hunters despair, realizing the monster’s magic power has suddenly increased, Suho arrives wearing his Black Mask, rescuing them at the last moment. One of the Hunters, familiar with the Black Masked Hunter, questions how a mere D-Rank could accomplish such a feat.

Seeing this as the perfect chance to test his newly acquired powers, Suho uses "Arise" on the monster he just took down. However, instead of transforming it into a shadow soldier, he turns it into black equipments, which he distributes to the nearby Hunters, shrouding them.

Suho in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Beru is stunned by this ability and asks if Suho can now use Shadow Transformation on others. Suho clarifies that this isn’t done with Shadow Transformation. Rather, these are simply items crafted from shadows, which he bestowed upon them. Amazed, Beru notes that even the Shadow Monarch never used such a skill.

As Beru marvels at Suho’s newfound abilities following his Advancement, the narrative unveils his new Class—"Irregular: White Shadow." At that moment, Suho decides there’s no longer any reason to conceal his identity. He removes his mask, reveals his face, and calls upon the remaining Hunters to fight alongside him if they still have the strength to continue.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 ends with Thomas Andre’s arrival and a glimpse of Hae-in

Chapter 47 marks Thomas Andre's arrival and gives a glimpse of Hae-in (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In the final moments of Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47, Tielle takes note of Suho’s arrival and remarks on his new ability, observing that he has changed significantly. He ponders whether Suho is different from the "Darkness" who fights alone (referencing Jinwoo). The narrative then reveals Suho’s current status, confirming that he is now at Level 42.

The focus then shifts to India, where the Asura Guild is in turmoil. Rio Singh, the Hunter Suho once saved during the raid in Egypt, and many others are seen injured as Rio apologizes to Suho for something he has done.

The cause of his distress soon becomes clear—Thomas Andre has attacked and injured the guild members in an attempt to extract information about the individual who had taken down his team during the Pyramid Arc. Upon learning that this person is in Korea, Thomas sets his sights on traveling there, seeking revenge.

Meanwhile, in an undisclosed location, a black gate emerges. The narrative briefly glimpses a woman seen from behind, resembling Hae-in. As she steps into the mist, she comes face to face with a shadowy dragon, appearing to be one of Jinwoo’s shadows. The chapter concludes on a suspenseful note, teasing major developments ahead.

With these cliffhangers, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 marks the end of the manhwa’s first season, wrapping up in the same week that the Solo Leveling anime’s second season reached its conclusion.

