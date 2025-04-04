The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1: Philia’s journey to an uncertain future begins

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1 is set to officially premiere on Japanese television on Thursday, April 10, 2025, but debuted one week early on streaming platforms on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Ad

Adapted from the Japanese light novel series written by Kōki Fuyutsuki and illustrated by Masami, the Kanpekisugite Kawaige ga Nai to Konyaku Haki sareta Seijo wa Ringoku ni Urareru premiere begins by introducing audiences to Philia—a saint considered the most powerful in history, yet disregarded for her lack of outward emotion.

Despite her unmatched efforts, Philia is cast aside and sold to a foreign kingdom. However, her arrival brings an unexpected shift, as she’s welcomed warmly in this unfamiliar nation, setting the stage for a new journey in her life.

Ad

Trending

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1 begins by introducing Philia’s struggles

Philia in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1 (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1, titled "The Saint Who Never Smiled," introduces a world where saints exist to protect people from monsters and help their kingdoms prosper.

Ad

In the kingdom of Girtonia, presently, two saints exist. Philia Adenauer, the elder sister, is regarded as the most powerful in history, yet her inability to express emotions and smile has led to widespread disdain from those around her—including her parents. In contrast, her younger sister, Mia Adenauer, is beloved for her warm and charming personality.

The premiere sees Philia returning from a mission, helping people along the way, when a mysterious long-haired blonde gentleman who's not from Girtonia asks a local about her.

Ad

Upon returning home, Philia is met with her mother’s harsh criticism. Reflecting on her life, she wonders how, despite dedicating herself to rigorous training and striving to be the perfect saint, she remains shunned and unloved.

Her inability to smile has been misinterpreted as arrogance, making her feel even more isolated. As she watches the rain pour outside, she attempts to smile, pondering that she simply doesn’t understand it.

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1: Mia is introduced as Julius' scheme begins

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1 offers a glimpse into Philia’s past—how her inability to smile from a young age seemingly turned her parents against her, and they poured their love and affection onto her younger sister, Mia.

To earn their approval, Philia chose to dedicate herself to rigorous saint training, enduring unimaginable hardships to become the best.

Meanwhile, the blonde man studies Philia’s background as he awaits an audience with the prince.

Ad

Julius terminates his engagement with Philia (Image via TROYCA)

Later, after returning home, Philia finds Mia waiting for her in her room. Despite her dull and loveless existence, Philia sees Mia as the only one who offers her warmth and kindness, giving her the strength to carry on. She gifts Mia a rose hairpin, which Mia cherishes deeply and promises to treasure forever.

Ad

Episode 1 shifts focus to the second prince, Julius Girtonia, Philia’s fiancé, who regards her as insufferable. As he and his associates mock Philia, Julius declares that their kingdom does not need two saints, setting a scheme into motion.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1: Julius ends their engagement and reveals his scheme to dispose of Philia

Mia in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1 (Image via TROYCA)

In The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1, Philia responds to an urgent summons from Julius the following day. To her surprise, he greets her with an uncharacteristically cheerful demeanor, which quickly turns ominous as he formally announces the termination of their engagement.

Ad

He declares his intent to marry Mia instead, claiming she is more suited to be queen. At that moment, Philia’s parents enter, revealing their full support for his decision.

Though Philia momentarily considers accepting this arrangement for Mia’s happiness, Julius unveils a far more ruthless scheme. Since Mia is unaware of the plan and might refuse out of concern for her sister, Julius has already taken steps to ensure Philia’s removal—by selling her to the neighboring kingdom of Parnacorta.

Ad

Julius announces his scheme (Image via TROYCA)

With their nation’s only saint recently deceased, Parnacorta eagerly agreed to purchase Philia, the most powerful saint, in exchange for a substantial sum.

Ad

Julius further explains that he intends to win public favor with this maneuver while offering her parents a 30 percent cut of the payment. As those around her welcome the opportunity to rid themselves of her, Philia is left in shock and overwhelmed.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1 closes with Philia’s arrival at Parnacorta

The blonde man gives Philia a warm welcome (Image via TROYCA)

In the final scenes of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 1, an eager Mia searches for Philia, unaware that her sister has already been cast out and sent away.

Ad

Outside their home, Philia quietly departs for the kingdom of Parnacorta, lost in thought as to what she could’ve done differently—a question she knows she’ll never find the answer to.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the journey to this unfamiliar land begins, Philia braces herself for what she assumes will be a harsh fate. Given the hefty price paid for her, she fully expects to be treated like a mere tool, worked to the bone. While her duties as a saint remain the same, suddenly, a doubt creeps in—why she continues to work hard and who she’s really doing it for.

Just then, the carriage arrives at the Parnacorta border. Much to her surprise, she’s greeted not with scorn but with kindness. The blonde man from earlier stands before her, offering a warm welcome alongside his men. Stunned by the unexpected reception, Philia is left speechless as the premiere comes to a close.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback