The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom Episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom Episode 1 is set to premiere on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Also known as Kanpekisugite Kawaige ga Nai to Konyaku Haki sareta Seijo wa Ringoku ni Urareru, the anime adapts the Japanese popular light novel series by Kōki Fuyutsuki, with illustrations by Masami.

Initially published on the user-generated novel-sharing platform Shōsetsuka ni Narō from July 2020 to January 2022, the series was later acquired by Overlap and began publishing under their Overlap Novels f imprint in April 2022. A manga adaptation, illustrated by Mago Ayakita, has been serialized on Overlap's Comic Gardo since November 2021.

With its rising popularity, the series is now making its anime debut as part of the Spring 2025 lineup, produced by TROYCA. As the premiere nears, here’s everything fans need to know about streaming platforms and other release details.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom Episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Julius and Philia (Image via TROYCA)

According to the official sites of the series, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom Episode 1, titled The Saint Who Never Smiled, is scheduled to be released on several Japanese TV networks on Thursday, April 10, 2025. For most international fans, the release time of the premiere will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom Episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, April 9 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, April 9 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, April 9 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 9 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, April 9 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 9 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, April 9 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, April 10 12:30 AM

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom Episode 1?

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom Episode 1 is set to premiere across multiple television networks in Japan, beginning with Teletext on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 12 AM JST. It will then air on TV Aichi at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST on the same day, followed by BS Asahi on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 11 PM JST.

This Spring 2025 anime will also be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, with early access starting a week before the TV broadcast, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

International fans can watch the debut series on Crunchyroll, which will provide worldwide availability ahead of the TV release, also beginning on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

A brief synopsis of the series

Philia's younger sister and the other saint, Mia(Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom is a fantasy romance that follows Philia Adenauer, a descendant of a long line of saints. Gifted with extraordinary power, she is hailed as the most powerful saint in history.

However, her overwhelming abilities make her difficult for others to tolerate, leading even her own fiancé to grow weary of her. Unable to stand her any longer, he abruptly ends their engagement and goes so far as to sell her to a neighboring kingdom in desperate need of a saint.

Expecting nothing but further mistreatment, as that has been her experience throughout life, Philia embarks on an uncertain journey to an unfamiliar land, unsure of what fate awaits her.

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom Episode 1? (speculative)

In The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom Episode 1, viewers will be introduced to Philia’s world, life, and the challenges she faces. Despite being the most powerful saint in history and dedicating herself to her duties in the kingdom of Girtonia, those around her find her difficult to tolerate due to her inability to smile.

Even within her own family, she faces harsh treatment, constantly being compared to her younger sister, Mia Adenauer, who is adored for her charm and seen as a more suitable saint.

Philia’s misfortune reaches its peak when her fiancé, Second Prince Julius, abruptly breaks off their engagement, deeming her "too perfect" and "not cute." The debut episode will follow the aftermath of this rejection, leading to her being sold to the neighboring kingdom of Parnacorta, marking the beginning of her journey into the unknown.

