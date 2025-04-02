The Beginning After the End episode 1 review: Is the new isekai a replica of Mushoku Tensei?

The Beginning After the End episode 1 premiered on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Also known as Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru?, this fantasy isekai anime adapts the American web novel of the same name, written by TurtleMe and illustrated by Indonesian artist Fuyuki23, who also worked on its webtoon adaptation.

The debut episode introduces Grey, the strongest king in history, who is reincarnated as Arthur in a new world where magic exists. Once a feared and powerful ruler who lived in solitude, he now experiences companionship, love, and joy for the first time in this new life, setting the premise of his new life.

With its striking resemblance to another well-known title in the isekai genre, this The Beginning After the End episode 1 review explores how the premiere stands as a new addition to the genre, whether it merely mirrors a popular predecessor or etches its own identity.

The Beginning After the End episode 1: A brief recap

Grey in The Beginning After the End episode 1 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

The Beginning After the End episode 1, titled The Rebirth of the King., introduces viewers to the protagonist and his journey. The episode opens with a glimpse into the past life of Grey, the most powerful king of his world. Despite his unmatched strength, he lived in solitude, unable to trust others and constantly on guard.

Grey’s sudden death leads to his reincarnation in a new world as the son of Reynolds and Alice. Initially feeling trapped in his infant body, he gradually adapts to his new life and surroundings. In his new identity as Arthur, he soon discovers the existence of magic in this world. Determined to grow stronger, he immerses himself in learning magic and expanding his knowledge.

After a two-year timeskip, Arthur successfully awakens his magic, resulting in an explosion at his home. His parents rush to save him, and their emotional reaction leaves Arthur confused. Having lived a past life devoid of love, family, or friends, he struggles to process these newfound emotions.

However, as he spends more time with his parents, he slowly begins to grow attached to them, experiencing warmth and affection for the first time.

The Beginning After the End episode 1 narrative criticism: Echoes of Mushoku Tensei with slight variations

The Beginning After the End episode 1 delivers an engaging premiere, successfully laying the foundation for its story by introducing key characters and the central plot.

The narrative structure bears a strong resemblance to Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, following a similar path where the protagonist transitions from a life of solitude to being reborn into a loving family in a world of magic. Just like Rudeus, Arthur experiences emotions he never had before.

However, a key difference lies in their origins—while Rudeus hails from modern-day Earth, Grey’s past life was in a scientifically advanced utopian society where monarchy existed but was not inherited.

Beyond their backgrounds, Arthur and Rudeus also differ in personality and motivation. Both share a strong determination to learn magic, stemming from their lonely pasts, yet their reasons for seeking power are distinct. Arthur's desire to grow stronger is rooted in survival, as he was once the strongest king in his previous life and seeks to regain that power to stay on top.

Grey, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Rudeus, on the other hand, pursues magic as a way to connect with his new family and embrace the second chance he has been given, making their goals fundamentally different.

Their personalities also diverge significantly. Rudeus embraces his reincarnation with enthusiasm and has a mischievous, often perverted side, whereas Arthur is far more serious and pragmatic. He doesn’t see his new life as a chance for redemption or excitement but rather as a new reality to accept, moving forward without unnecessary sentimentality.

With these fundamental differences in character motivation, The Beginning After the End is likely to take a different trajectory from Mushoku Tensei. While the premiere’s structure mirrors the beloved isekai, including its storytelling, world-building, and the protagonist’s emotional growth, the direction of Arthur’s journey will likely set the series apart as it progresses.

Despite its familiar setup, The Beginning After the End episode 1 makes for an entertaining watch. While the premiere may come off as familiar and predictable, its unique elements hint at a story that could carve out its own identity. As the series unfolds, The Beginning After the End has the potential to offer a compelling and distinct experience within the isekai genre.

The Beginning After the End episode 1: An overall production criticism

Arthur and his parents (Image via Studio A-CAT)

Produced by Studio A-Cat and expertly directed by Keitaro Motonaga, The Beginning After the End episode 1 delivers an engaging debut. Takamitsu Kono’s well-crafted script ensures a smooth narrative flow, complemented by impressive direction. Masami Sueoka’s character designs stand out, particularly in the depiction of Grey, making for a visually appealing introduction.

The animation is solid, with detailed and immersive visuals that effectively bring both Grey’s advanced utopian world and Arthur’s new magical world to life. The transition from Grey’s emotionless past to Arthur’s newfound emotional experiences is also well-executed, adding depth to the storytelling.

Keiji Inai’s music composition further elevates the experience, enhancing key moments throughout the episode. The voice acting performances add further to the charm, with both Natsumi Fujiwara, known for roles like Black Clover’s Asta, and Makoto Furukawa, famous for voicing the iconic One Punch Man’s Saitama, delivering standout performances.

Their portrayals of Arthur and Grey, respectively, capture the essence of the protagonist’s complex journey, making the premiere all the more compelling.

Final thoughts

Overall, The Beginning After the End episode 1 offers a well-executed and engaging premiere. While its initial premise may feel familiar and not entirely groundbreaking, the unique elements within the story hint at a fresh and distinctive journey in this new Spring 2025 isekai.

