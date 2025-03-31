10 anime to watch if you like The Beginning After the End

The Beginning After the End centers on King Grey, a powerful ruler, reincarnated as Arthur Leywin after a mysterious death. Retaining his previous wisdom, Arthur enrolls in Xyrus Academy in the magical realm of Dicathen to hone his awakened magical skills.

He forms bonds with diverse characters like Princess Tessia while confronting threats that test his morals. If you're a fan eager for more anime like The Beginning After the End, here are 10 series that capture a similar spirit of adventure, quirky humor, and captivating fantasy elements.

From reimagined takes on reincarnation and OP protagonists to expansive worldbuilding and academia antics, there's something here for every The Beginning After the End fan.

10 must-watch anime for fans of The Beginning After the End

1. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Centering on an unemployed man in his 30s reborn as Rudeus Greyrat, Mushoku Tensei explores him leveraging his intact memories and intellect to learn magic and swordsmanship in a fantastical new land. Like Arthur Leywin, Rudeus seeks redemption, trying to make the most of his unexpected second chance at life.

Both anime examine the idea of using reincarnation as an opportunity for self-improvement and overcoming past regrets. Both stories explore growth through maturity and past wisdom. Rudeus applies his mature perspective to rapidly gain strength, reminding viewers of Arthur's accelerated growth.

While this series has more ecchi content, it features similar humor that balances the dark drama and battles. Fans of The Beginning After the End's adventuring spirit will enjoy seeing another flawed yet brilliant protagonist wander through a complex, magical world.

2. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

In this comedic isekai, protagonist Satoru Mikami is reborn as a slime monster after death. Gaining unique abilities to devour objects and acquire new traits, Rimuru Tempest evolves from a small slime into a powerful leader.

Much like Arthur gathering allies and resources, Rimuru progresses in power as he builds his own monster nation. There's also a similar focus on diplomacy and governance challenges, with both series featuring fantastical worlds brimming with magical beings and kingdoms.

Arthur and Rimuru's unlocking new skills and defeating powerful enemies reflects classic RPG progression, lending an addictively fun, gamer atmosphere to both anime. Their vibrant, lighthearted animation styles further enhance their appeal.

3. The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Summoned as one of four prophesied heroes, Naofumi Iwatani assumes the mantle of Shield Hero. Dubbed the weakest hero, he endures discrimination and betrayal, overcoming adversity through inner resolve and wisdom.

Like Arthur, Naofumi matures into a more complete person despite severe trials, navigating morally gray nuances and situations. Both protagonists also gain strength rapidly, amassing resources and allies to grow in power for the confrontations ahead.

Viewers also find parallels in the wise, strategic decision-making both display. Naofumi and Arthur carefully weigh options, leveraging their experience and knowledge to think several steps ahead. They earn loyalty, forming bonds with wary peers, while their depth and grit keep the story engaging.

4. Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord kicks off when YGGDRASIL, a popular online game, is scheduled to be shut down after years of operation. But veteran player Ainz Ooal Gown decides to keep logged in right up until the servers go offline. Mysteriously, he finds himself transported to a new world that resembles the game he once played.

What unfolds next is Ainz flexing his overpowered abilities against the denizens of the new world he finds himself ruler of. Like Arthur from The Beginning After the End, Ainz possesses extensive combat skills and magical prowess carried over from a past life.

Viewers who love Arthur's calm, intellectual approach to challenges will surely appreciate Overlord's intricate scheming and masterful execution.

5. Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling is another popular anime adaptation that The Beginning After the End fans will enjoy. Despite originally being the "weakest" hunter, Sung Jinwoo unlocks special abilities that facilitate unrivaled growth in strength. This mirrors Arthur's power progression in Beginning After the End.

While not a true reincarnation premise, Sung does transcend human limits over time. Following both MCs as they gain new skills through constant battles and perseverance remains engaging. Sung's underdog struggles evoke empathy, alongside his colder, ruthless streak later on.

Similarly, Arthur grapples with death, love, leadership, and redemption amidst a magical realm. That blend of human drama and otherworldly thrills remains captivating.

6. No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

Step into a reality where all conflicts are primarily settled through elaborate games in No Game No Life. This zany isekai chronicles genius gamer siblings Sora and Shiro as they get whisked away into a fantasy realm populated by magical beings.

Together, the unbeatable duo set forth to conquer games and unite the land under their banner. Boasting a vibrant visual style and fantastical elements similar to The Beginning After the End, this anime offers plenty of light novel-style escapism with its outrageous set pieces and over-the-top character designs.

Underneath the technicolor spectacle lie meaningful themes of trust, redemption, and what it means to find purpose.

7. Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Image via Asread and White Fox)

Ordinary high schooler Hajime Nagumo and his class get summoned to a magical land, but a dungeon ordeal leaves him seemingly betrayed and separated from the pack. Stranded on the bottom floor and forced to endure unspeakable torments, Hajime emerges as an unrelenting killing machine.

Fans hooked on Arthur's solitary path to greatness in The Beginning After the End can expect plenty of gratifying solo progression antics from Arifureta's ultra-badass protagonist. Nagging trauma, ruthless pragmatism, and a budding harem make this edgy isekai a fantasy wish-fulfillment staple.

8. Wise Man's Grandchild

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

The protagonist of Wise Man's Grandchild was once an ordinary salaryman in his past life. Reborn into a magical world as Shin Wolford, he retains memories and knowledge from modern Japan, applying them to magic in this medieval society still ruled by monarchy and mysticism.

Shin soon enters a prestigious magic academy, where his overpowered abilities quickly establish him as a genius prodigy. This magic school setup should feel familiar to The Beginning After the End fans, as should Shin's goal of reforming and strengthening his new home country.

Between the progression of fantasy elements and expanding cast drama, Wise Man's Grandchild delivers a reincarnation isekai experience aligned with the core appeals of The Beginning After the End.

9. The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via Silver Link and Studio Palette)

As the title implies, deadly assassin Lugh Tuatha Dé gets reborn as a nobleman's son after dying in an explosion orchestrated by his organization. Retaining his lethal skills from his previous life, Lugh aims to fulfill his mission to assassinate the Hero, all while navigating an intricate web of politics and shadow wars.

This anime captures The Beginning After the End's essence with an overpowered MC forced to confront his past while navigating a second life full of conflict and looming threats.

Throughout Lugh's blood-stained coming-of-age journey, the story provokes thoughtful discussion around revenge and redemption through surprisingly nuanced character writing.

10. How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C. Staff)

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom stars Kazuya Souma, a student studying for the civil service exam, who gets unexpectedly summoned to save an impending crisis for a kingdom on the brink of financial and societal collapse.

Using his broad knowledge of economics, agriculture and administration, Souma proves himself an adept leader capable of radically transforming a failing nation. Fans seeking more mature, strategic isekai storytelling anchored by nation-building and governance will find plenty to enjoy here.

While not strictly an action-focused reincarnation story like The Beginning After the End, this anime still prominently incorporates progression fantasy elements with Souma's systematic overhaul of outdated systems and incremental expansion of infrastructure.

Conclusion

Beyond direct reincarnation premises, The Beginning After the End has clearly sparked interest in progression fantasy themes and competent main characters carving their paths to power.

Whether it's explosive action, light novel escapism, or thoughtful character drama, these 10 anime offer more elements that make The Beginning After the End such an immersive viewing experience for isekai fans.

