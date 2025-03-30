The Beginning After the End anime reveals ending theme with new PV

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for The Beginning After the End anime shared the non-credit version of the show's ending theme song. According to the latest announcement, Japanese singer and songwriter Seiza will perform the anime's ending theme, Mahiru no Tsuki (Midday Moon). The series will premiere on April 2, 2025.

Produced by Studio A-Cat, The Beginning After the End anime serves as an adaptation of the webtoon, written by TurtleMe and illustrated by Fuyuki23. TurtleMe had initially launched the work as a web novel on Tapas in 2017. Yen Press publishes the webtoon version of the story in English. As of this writing, the company has published six tankobon volumes thus far.

Seiza sings The Beginning After the End anime's ending theme song

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, Fuji TV held a livestream of the first few minutes of The Beginning After the End anime's Episode 1. At the end of the livestream, the official staff revealed that the critically acclaimed singer & songwriter, Seiza, will sing the fantasy anime series' ending theme song, Mahiru no Tsuki, which translates to Midday Moon in English.

Moreover, Fuji TV's @noitaminaoofficial YouTube channel is streaming the credit-less version of the ending theme song, including the ED visuals. The 1-minute-30-second-long video shows Arthur's growth from an infant to an adult. Besides Arthur, the video features other important characters who will appear in the series.

Notably, the official site and X account for The Beginning After the End anime have shared a comment from the ending theme artist. Regarding the ending theme, Seiza said:

"When I think that everyone can see the same moon no matter where they are in the world or how far apart they are, I feel that this sky is truly connected. The white moon floating in the blue midday sky is the motif of something that connects those who are leaving and those who are seeing them off, and it is a song filled with motherly love and warmth."

Seiza adds:

"This is the first song I have written for an anime ending theme, but I think that I have been able to create something that is still unique to me in a good way. I hope you will join me on Arthur's journey."

The Beginning After the End anime premieres on April 2, 2025, on the AT-X network in Japan at 11:30 pm JST, and then on Fuji TV's +Ultra timeslot at 12:45 am JST on April 3, 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the show worldwide excluding Asia, but including India. Notably, the official staff has already screened the first episode for the overseas fans on March 30, 2025. The series, dubbed as "season 1," will air a total of 24 episodes.

Cast, staff, and the plot of The Beginning After the End anime

Arthur and Alice in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The anime stars Natsumi Fujiwara as Arthur, Makoto Furukawa as Grey, Chiaki Omigawa as Jasmine, Kana Ichinose as Tessia, Rena Maeda as Alice, Taihi Kimura as Adam, Miyu Ogura as Helen, Yamato Kinjo as Reynolds, and others.

Keitaro Motonaga is at the helm of affairs of this fantasy anime at Studio A-Cat, with Takamitsu Kono in charge of the series scripts. Masami Sueoka is the show's character designer, while Keiji Inai is the music composer. Slow Curve is credited as the anime's producer. The original author, TurtleMe, is the story supervisor and the show's executive producer.

Based on the original web novel/webtoon, The Beginning After the End anime centers on Arthur, who was the powerful king Grey in his previous life. Born into a loving family, Arthur retains his memories from his previous life. In his new life, Arthur grapples with profound challenges.

