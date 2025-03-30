Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 sequel announced for July 2025

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 confirmed that the series will get a sequel in July 2025. In addition to this announcement, the anime's official staff unveiled a teaser visual drawn by AidaIro.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime is based on the supernatural comedy manga, written by Aira and illustrated by Iro. Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine has been serializing the original manga series since 2014. The company has compiled the manga's individual chapters into 23 tankobon volumes as of this writing.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 sequel is set to premiere in July 2025

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 sequel has been officially green-lit for production. This was announced after the release of the season 2 finale (episode 12) on Sunday, March 30, 2025. According to the announcement, the sequel anime will air every Sunday from 4:30 pm JST starting July 2025. However, an exact release date has yet to be disclosed.

Along with this announcement, the official staff unveiled a commemorative illustration drawn by AiraIdo (Aira and Ido). The illustration features Hanako-kun, Nene Yashiro, and Akane Aoi in all their glory. The visual has an eerie vibe, capturing the personality of the main characters.

At the same time, the anime's staff announced that episodes 1-12 of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 will be re-broadcast on the TBS channel from April 3, 2025. More information about the sequel anime, which is set to release in July 2025, will be revealed in the future.

Megumi Ogata stars as Hanako-kun in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2, while Akari Kito voices Nene Yashiro. Shoya Chiba plays Ko Minamoto's role, while Daiki Kobayashi voices Sosuke Mitsuba. Besides them, the anime stars Kenjiro Tsuda as Tsuchigomori, Shunichi Toki as Akane Aoi, Minako Sato as Aoi Akane, Chika Anzai as Sakura Nanamine, and others.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 premiered on January 12, 2025, on 28 TBS-affiliated channels in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the series globally as it aired in Japan. Hulu streamed the anime exclusively to the fans in the USA.

Nene and Hanako-kun (Image via Studio Lerche)

Yohei Fukui directed season 2 at Studio Lerche, with Yasuhiro Nakanishi in charge of the series composition. Miho Ichikawa served as the chief animation director, with Mayuka Ito. Mayuka-san also handled the anime's character designs.

Hiromasa Ogura was the anime's art director, while Ryu Sakamoto handled the background art. Mizuho Shimada was enlisted as the director of photography, while Hiroshi Takaki composed the music.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime is set in Kamome Academy, which is rumored to have several mysteries, including the legend of a mysterious ghost named Hanako-lun lurking in the toilet. The story follows Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school student, who accidentally gets bonded with Hanako.

