Ren Arisugawa is Actually a Girl anime announced for AnimeFesta platform

Friday, March 28, 2025 saw Ren Arisugawa is Actually a Girl anime series officially announced for production by the AnimeFesta streaming service/programming block. Likewise, it was officially confirmed that the upcoming adult anime series will stream on the AnimeFesta platform, presumably exclusively given currently available information. However, there is no release window for the series as of this article’s writing.

Alongside the announcement of the anime adaptation, original manga author and illustrator Norito Asaduki released a commemorative illustration featuring the series’ central characters. As of this article’s writing, there is no information on when the Ren Arisugawa is Actually a Girl anime is set to premiere on the AnimeFesta platform.

As mentioned above, original manga author and illustrator Norito Asaduki shared a celebratory illustration for the announcement of the Ren Arisugawa is Actually a Girl anime series. The illustration features the titular Ren and her cousin Kyohei, holding a banner which seemingly announces the anime’s production confirmation. Additional text can be seen above the two, which is presumably commentary on the production from Asaduki themselves.

In the post to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Asaduki also expresses their excitement that this announcement can be made even five years after the series’ conclusion. Asaduki thanks fans greatly for this opportunity likewise, with no other significant information shared in this message from the creator. The manga was published by WWWave Corporation as 57 chapters in total.

WWWave corporation owns the ComicFesta service, and thus AnimeFesta as well. Formerly known as Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime, AnimeFesta has produced short anime adaptations of several manga from ComicFesta in the last six-plus years. Many of the manga are considered adult or risque in nature. Most series released on AnimeFesta have censored “broadcast” versions for television, and premium “uncensored” versions for online distribution.

The Ren Arisugawa is Actually a Girl anime will follow aforementioned main characters Kyohei and the titular Ren, who reconnect as adults several years after being close as children. Kyohei is under the impression that Ren is a boy initially, and treats her as such when she suddenly shows up at his apartment. However, in an effort to tease him for seemingly being self conscious of his body, he unintentionally discovers Ren is actually a girl.

The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest, als known as Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni. Likewise, this has led to AnimeFesta sometimes being referred to as “Soryo-waku,” or “Soryo-type,” by fans. The latest anime produced by the platform is an adaptation of Ayaka Matsumoto’s Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami manga. The anime premiered on March 14, with an English dub set to begin on April 6.

