Plus-Sized Elf anime announces Summer 2024 release date and more with new visual

Plus-Sized Elf anime is set to premiere on July 6, 2024, as announced by the official staff via a new visual. Additionally, the anime's staff revealed the names of nine additional cast members. The broadcast information for the series has also arrived.

Plus-Sized Elf anime serves as an adaptation of Synecdoche's original Japanese comedy manga series. Comic Gum site serialized the manga from December 2016 to May 2021.

Following its conclusion, a continuation manga, titled Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping was serialized in Akita Shoten's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine, with three volumes published thus far.

Plus-Sized Elf anime's new visual confirms July 6, 2024 release date

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Plus-Sized Elf anime unveiled the main visual to announce that the show will be released on June 6, 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024. Additionally, the staff revealed the broadcast details for the show.

It has been confirmed that the Plus-Sized Elf anime will air its episodes every Saturday at 25:30 JST from July 6, 2024 (effectively from July 7, 2024, at 1:30 AM JST), on Tokyo MX and BS11.

Japanese audiences can also watch the anime on AT-X every Monday from 11:30 PM JST starting July 8, 2024. Moreover, the show will also premiere on d Anime Store, DMM TV, and AnimeFesta, on July 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. HIDIVE has acquired the rights to stream the anime internationally.

The main visual for The Plus-Sized Elf anime (Image via Elias studios)

Aside from the release date and broadcast information, the official team behind the anime has unveiled the names of nine additional cast members, who are here as follows:

Madoka Asahina as Raika

Sora Tokui as Meru

Miyu Kubota as Kusahanada

Kaori Maeda as Honeda

Yuka Iguchi as Sateru

Aya Uchida as Oku and Akiha Ino

Aino Shimada as Gonda

Mikoi Sasaki as Hitome

Kotori Koiwai as Kobo

The previously announced voice actors for the fantasy comedy series are: Ayasa Ito as Erufuda (Elfuda), Rena Hasegawa as Kuroeda aka the Dark Elf, Takahide Ishii as Tomoatsu Naoe, and Ayaka Fukuhara as the Oga the Ogre.

Notably, the main visual for the Plus-Sized Elf anime has been revealed, which depicts the nine new characters alongside Erufuda, Kuroeda, and Oga. Erufuda appears in her iconic t-shirt, munching on some fries. The illustration confirms the anime's July 6, 2024 premiere date.

Staff and other details for the Plus-Sized Elf anime

Toshikatsu Tokoro directs the series at Elias Studios, with Yuki Takabayashi supervising the scripts. Katsuyuki Sato has joined the staff as the character designer, while Cher Watanabe is enlisted as the music composer.

Other staff members include, Keisuke Yanagi as the editor, Yukiko Ario as the color designer, Shinobu Takahashi as the art director, Takayuki Yamaguchi as the sound editor, Yoshikazu Miyagawa as the director of photography, and others.

Erufuda and Naoe, as seen in the anime (Image via Elias)

Based on Synecdoche's manga, the anime centers around Naoe, a message therapist, who encounters a rather strange patient at night. A lovely lady with emerald eyes and pointy nose- everything points to her being an elf, except for her fuller body.

Naoe discovers that she is truly an elf, named Erufuda, who wants to lose weight. However, her insatiable and unhealthy obession with junk food prevent her from achieving her goal.

