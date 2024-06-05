Why Nobody Remembers My World anime July 2024 release date, theme songs, and more with new PV

Why Nobody Remembers My World anime is set to premiere on July 13, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Along with this information, the staff revealed the anime's composer, a new character PV, and the details regarding the theme songs.

Why Nobody Remembers My World anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous light novel series, written by Kei Sazane and illustrated by Neco. Media Factory published novels from 2017 to 2018, under the MF Bunko imprint. Project No. 9 is in charge of the production of the anime.

Why Nobody Remembers My World anime's character PV for Rinne reveals July 13, 2024 release date

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the official staff for the Why Nobody Remembers My World anime streamed a new character promotional video for the main heroine, Rinne, to announce that the series will premiere on July 13, 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024. The broadcast information has also arrived, along with the release date.

It has been decided that Why Nobody Remembers My Name anime will air its episodes every Saturday starting July 13, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX. On the other hand, BS Asahi will telecast the anime every Sunday from 11 pm JST, starting July 14, 2024.

Japanese audiences can also watch the series on Kansai TV from July 15, 2024, at 1:59 AM JST. AT-X will stream the episodes every Tuesday at 8:30 PM JST from July 16, 2024. Moreover, d Anime Store can be an option for fans to watch the series from July 13, 2024, onwards.

Notably, the fifth character PV for the Why Nobody Remembers My World anime depicts the lead heroine, Rinne, a mysterious girl Kai encounters in the "overwritten" world. The short clip not only shows Rinne's plight but also demonstrates her abilities.

Along with the PV, the official staff has revealed the details regarding Why Nobody Remembers My World anime's theme songs and their artists. Japanese band, Unlucky Morpheus, is performing the opening theme, Sekai Rinne, while SUSU sings the first ending song, Togirenaide, which translates to Don't Stop.

Additionally, the staff revealed that Urbangarde is in charge of performing the second ending theme song, Ai, Amnesia. Moreover, the Isekai fantasy anime will have a third ending theme, UMBRA, performed by Elfensjon. The staff further announced that Akiyoshi Yasuda had joined the staff as the music composer.

Cast and staff for Why Nobody Remembers My World anime

Kai, as seen in the anime (Image via Project No. 9)

Why Nobody Remembers My World anime features a stunning cast, with Shoya Chiba as Kai, and Kana Ichinose as Rinne. Other cast members for the series include Sayumi Suzushiro as Saki, Hana Hishikawa as Reiren, Haruka Shiraishi as Jeanne, Seiichiro Yamashita as Ashran, and Lynn as Farin.

Tatsuma Minamikawa directs the anime at Project No. 9 Studios, with Satoru Sugizawa supervising the series' scripts. Hiromi Kato, renowned for his contributions to the Goblin Slayer Season 2, adapts illustrator Neco's original character designs for animation purposes.

Based on Kei Sazane's light novel series, the anime centers around Kai Sakura Vento, who wants to break free from a new, overwritten world, ravaged by monsters. In this quest, Kai gains strength and allies, who share the same goal.

