On Monday, April 8, 2024, the official website and X handle for Giji Harem anime unveiled a new promotional video to announce that the series will premiere in July 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024 season. Additionally, the PV previews the opening theme song of the series.

Giji Harem anime, also known as Pseudo Harem, is an adaptation of the original manga series written and illustrated by Yu Saito. Shogakukan serialized the manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday from January 2019 to 2021 and published six Tankobon volumes.

Giji Harem anime will premiere in July 2024

According to the latest promotional video uploaded on YouTube by the anime's official staff, Giji Harem anime will be released in July 2024. In other words, the anime will air its episodes in the Summer 2024 season. However, neither an exact release date nor the broadcast information has been announced.

The new trailer gives fans glimpses of the anime's captivating plot. It features several comical exchanges and bittersweet moments between Rin Nanakura and Eiji Kitahama, the main characters.

In addition, the promotional video previews the opening theme song, Blouse, performed by the four-member band GOHOBI. The trailer uses the song in the background while showcasing the important characters of the anime.

Interestingly, the anime's official website has posted GOHOBI's comments regarding the composition of the opening theme song. The band members revealed in their comments that the song's lyrics are full of heart-pounding love.

Additionally, more staff members for the series are announced. According to the anime's site, Azusa Sasaki has joined the staff as the color designer, while Mutsumi Takemiya is the editor. Other new staff members include Shinji Katahira in the art department, Kei Machida in photography, Kasai Planning in sound, and Takuya Sato as the sound director.

Rin, as seen in the anime (Image via Nomad)

Previously, it was announced that Nobuhiko Okamoto, the talented VA, would lend his voice to Eiji Kitahama while Saori Hayami would play Rin Nanakura. It was also revealed that Mai Narumi would star as Ayaka Nanakura, Rin's younger sister.

Toshihiro Kikuchi is directing the series at Nomad Studios, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising the scripts. Yoshihisa Sato is in charge of the character designs, and Pony Canyon is producing the music. Takeshi Watanabe is listed as the music composer.

Rin and Eiji, as seen in the anime (Image via Nomad)

Based on Yu Saito's romantic comedy manga series, Giji Harem anime centers on Eiji Kitahama, a second-year high school student and a member of the school's drama club who wants to become popular.

To help him realize his dream, Rin Nanakura, his junior at the drama club, demonstrates her acting skills to create a harem for him. As such, the anime explores a captivating chemistry between Eiji and Rin.

