PVR breaks Indian Miyazaki fans' hearts with latest The Boy and the Heron news

As per reports, Indian Miyazaki fans might have to wait a little longer for The Boy and the Heron, as PVR recently shared that they would not be theatrically screening the film.

The Boy and the Heron made history with the number of awards it won and the nominations it received. It was released worldwide and immediately won the hearts of millions of people worldwide. However, it is a bit unfortunate that Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece might not be released in India.

The reasons behind such a decision are as yet unknown. However, news of the same had been declared at the time of writing this article.

The Boy and the Heron unlikely to be released in Indian cinemas

IGN India recently divulged PVR Pictures' confirmation that it will not release The Boy and the Heron in Indian theatres. A spokesperson from the company replied to the news:

"We can only say that Miyazaki’s How Do You Live (original title for The Boy and the Heron) will not be releasing theatrically in India through us. Also, there are no expectations for its release anymore as it will be coming on Netflix. We understand it is disappointing for the fans and even for us, but the actual reason is not known."

Internal sources further confirmed that the chances of Hayao Miyazaki's feature film's release in India are slim. This comes shortly after the reverse was confirmed, i.e., the movie was on the way to Indian screens. Singapore-based film distribution company Encore Films initially took on the responsibility of bringing the film to Indian theatres. However, no updates have been provided for the same.

In addition, Netflix had been granted the license to stream the film outside of Japan. This comes as part of a new deal between Goodfellas and GKIDS. July 14 was the Japanese release and clocked in nearly 1 million tickets, earning about US$13.2 million in the first 3 days. Over the weekend, it reportedly sold 1.3 million tickets and earned about US$15.53 million.

It takes up the 59th position in the highest-grossing films list in Japan and the 3rd highest-grossing Japanese domestic film of 2023. The film bagged the award for Best Animated Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards in March.

The plot

The story follows 12-year-old Mahito who struggles to fit into a new town after his mother's passing. However, things take a turn when a talking Heron appears and informs him that his mother might still be alive. In search of his mother, Mahito enters an abandoned tower which happens to be a gateway to another world.

The film has a star-studded cast for both the sub and the dub. Sub included the talents of Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Ko Shibasaki, Yoshino Kimura, and Aimyon among others. The voices for the dub have been provided by Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Karen Fukuhara, and more.

All in all, it is no surprise that Hayao Miyazaki's film turned out to be a masterpiece with its visualization and music, which contributed to its staggering success.

