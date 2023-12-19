Did The Boy and The Heron overshadow the Suzume Hype? Explored

The Boy and the Heron and Suzume seem to be talking points among members of the anime and manga community. Both films were recently nominated for the Golden Globe Best Animated Film category. Not only is it a proud moment for the teams that worked on the respective films but also for the entire anime and manga community.

However, another topic seemed to have cropped up amidst this news. Did The Boy and the Heron overshadow the Suzume hype? The straight answer to that is no.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions on the subject.

Why we believe The Boy and the Heron did not overshadow the Suzume hype

A still from the Suzume film featuring the protagonist (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Both are incredible films in their own right. Suzume by Makoto Shinkai combines the usual modern-day Japanese setting with fantastic elements taken from fairy tales and other folk stories. The outcome is a magical film containing characters we root for and get attached to. His films always evoke strong emotions, and Suzume was no different. The combination of natural disasters and folk elements created an intriguing film.

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron emphasized the beautiful animation style, capturing the essence of certain mundane tasks and romanticizing them. It also explored the character’s quest to achieve what was necessary after his mother’s death. The film beautifully illustrated the ability to overcome hurdles and make peace with his mother's departure.

A still from the recent Hayao Miyazaki film featuring the protagonist, Mahito (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The reason behind The Boy and the Heron being discussed more than Suzume has nothing to do with the making of the respective films. It can be said that it is recency bias. This is a cognitive bias that all people, including the members of the anime and manga community, place on events that have happened recently. It results in a much more significant emphasis being placed on an event or a memory that’s much more recent.

Since The Boy and the Heron is currently in theaters, fans tend to discuss and break down its elements, while Suzume first came into theaters nearly one year ago. It’s not the film itself that overshadowed the hype of Suzume but the time that led to this phenomenon. Makoto Shinkai’s movie was released in November 2022, giving anime fans plenty of time to move on to a new topic of discussion.

This isn’t the case with just films. If we look at the community, titles like Black Clover aren’t being discussed. This is because the anime and manga series have been on a hiatus for quite some time.

Meanwhile, series like Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece are overshadowing the community's hype for Black Clover. It’s not due to the prevalence of other shows but time and recency bias, which plays a major role in how the masses perceive any form of media.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, Suzume and The Boy and the Heron are incredible films that are vastly different. Despite the differences, both films have significantly impacted the viewers who have watched these films. While Makoto Shinkai’s film is currently not being talked about as much, the cause is not due to Hayao Miyazaki’s film.

It is simply that a considerable amount of time has passed, and recency bias has impacted how fans perceive the films over time. Therefore, the lack of hype surrounding Suzume is purely due to the passage of time.

