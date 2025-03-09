Hide! Makina-san! anime announces April 2025 release date and ending theme

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Hide! Makina-san! anime announced the show's ending theme song and the April 7, 2025, release date. In addition, the staff revealed the broadcast information for the anime.

Produced by BloomZ, Hide! Makina-san! anime serves as an adaptation of the manga series, written and illustrated by Yoshimi Sato. Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine has been serializing the manga since October 2022, with four tankobon volumes published thus far.

Hide! Makina-san! anime set to commence on April 7, 2025

According to the latest information from the official staff, Hide! Makina-san! anime will air its episodes every Monday on Tokyo MX and other affiliated networks from 1:30 am JST, starting April 7, 2025. The series will also air an uncensored version or the "deregulated version" on WWWave Corporation's Animefesta website from the same date and time. The anime will also be telecast on the BS Fuji channel.

Aside from the broadcast information, the official staff unveiled details concerning the anime's ending theme song. Hide! Makina-san! The anime's ending theme, Android ni Kubittake (Crazy About an Android), is performed by the girl band, Brave Mental Orchestra. On the other hand, Serena Kozuki performs the anime's anime's opening theme, Le de Yeah! tte Age Tiger.

Tomoyo Takayanagi stars as the main heroine, Makina Agatsuma, while Yo Taichi plays the role of Eita Akutsu. The risque romance series also stars Yuki Kuwahara as Mikima Imose, while Ryoko Shintani voices the landlady, Oya-san. The other cast members include Hina Natsume as Mamimi and Eriko Matsui as Aruma Sakimori.

Masayoshi Nishida directs the rom-com anime at BloomZ Studios, with Yohei Kashii writing and supervising the show's scripts. Wolfsbane is cooperating with BloomZ for animation purposes. Moreover, the anime lists Kentaro Iino as the assistant director, while Yusaku Nakamura, renowned for his contributions to Love Flops anime, is the character designer. Kyohei Matsuno is in charge of the show's music composition.

Based on the original manga series by Yoshimi Sato, Hide! Makina-san! anime is a romantic comedy story centered around the gloomy mecha otaku, Eita Akutsu, and his crush, Makina. Interestingly, Makina is the most popular girl in the school Eita goes in.

However, she has a massive secret - she's an AI robot created for bold purposes. One day, Eita encounters Makina on his doorstep. Makina reveals her secret and urges Eita to discreetly do some repair work on her. As such, the risque rom-com anime shall explore Eita and Makina's unique chemistry.

