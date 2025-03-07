Teogonia anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Friday, March 7, 2025 saw the television Teogonia anime series reveal its official Japanese release date and time of Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 12:30AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will first premiere at this time on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11, also streaming simultaneously on ABEMA in Japan, before later airing on other networks and platforms.

Additionally, the Teogonia anime revealed a new key visual for the series, and seven new cast members, most of whom are featured in the aforementioned new key visual. The most notable of these castings include Hiroshi Naka and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , whose most notable prior roles are as One Piece’s Monkey D. Garp and Demon Slayer’s Inosuke Hashibira, respectively.

Teogonia anime casts voice of Hunter x Hunter’s Isaac Netero and more

The new cast members for the Teogonia anime include Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Orha, Atsushi Miyauchi as Vegin, Masaya Fukunishi as Manso, Manaka Iwami as Elsa, Hana Tamegai as Alue, Hiroshi Naka as Polek, and Banjo Ginga as the Valley God. They join previously announced starring cast members Mutsumi Tamura as Kai and Kana Hanazawa as Jose. The series also revealed the character designs for in-series monsters Orgs and Macaques.

Each character and cast announcement also comes with a lengthy description of who the character is and notable facts about them. This information is available in the “Character” section of the anime’s official website. As mentioned above, many of these new characters are featured in the new key visual for the series. More specifically, they’re seen grouping together and seemingly preparing for combat against a group of Orgs in the background.

As previously announced, Kunihiro Mori is directing the Teogonia anime series at Asahi Production, with Tomoyasu Okubo in charge of series scripts. Kawano is designing the characters, with Kenji Fujisawa composing the music. WOWMAX is producing the project, with STU48 performing the ending theme song “Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun,” or “The Moon, Me, and My New Self.” Newly announced staff for the series includes:

Art Director: Kiyotaka Yachi

Art Design: Emi Toya

Color Design: Eri Oga

Director of Photography: Ryō Kujirai

Editor: Ami Ishii

Sound Director: Yuji Tange

Sound Production: Tohokushinsha

Music Producer: Takahiro Yamanaka

Music Production: Team-MAX

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Tsukasa Tanimai and illustrator Kouichiro Kawano’s original light novel series of the same name. The light novels began serialization in March 2018 and are still ongoing today. They adapt Tanimai’s original web novel story, which began on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in August 2017 and is also ongoing today.

A manga adaptation from illustrator Shunsuke Aoyama began in March 2018 in Shufu to Seikatsu Sha’s Comic PASH! website, and is also still ongoing today. All three light novel volumes have been officially translated to and released in English, yet none of the twelve manga volumes have been localized as of this article’s writing.

