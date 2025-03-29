Frieren announces new PUBG collaboration

On March 29, 2025, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End announced its latest collaboration with PlayerUnknown BattleGrounds. The collaboration was announced through the anime's official X account, and more details are expected to be released in the future.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is based on a manga series written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe. The manga started its serialization in April 2020 and has 18 volumes in publication (12 in English). The manga has received various spin-off manga projects and an anime adaptation.

Frieren X PUBG collaboration announced

The official X of the anime series shared a collaboration image through a tweet featuring Stark, Fern, Himmel, and Frieren. The last one was seen holding a level 3 helmet in the visual. The caption of this tweet was titled 'PUBG,' which was also present in the image, showing an upcoming collaboration with the battle royale video game PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG).

The details of this franchise are currently unknown, and more details are expected to arrive in the future. The manga is a popular shonen series that first entered the radars of fans when it scored 1st place during the 25th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021.

The manga's clout was followed by an anime adaptation by one of the most popular animation studios, Madhouse (Death Note and Perfect Blue). The anime adaptation aired in the fall 2023 Anime Season and enjoyed an amazing reception worldwide.

The anime's sequel is announced for the winter 2026 Anime Season. The anime has one of the most famous voice castings, including Frieren voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger from Spy X Family), Fern by Kana Ichinose (Yuzuriha from Dr. Stone), and Stark by Chiaki Kobayashi (Ragna from Ragna Crimson).

The first season's staff members include Keiichirou Saitou (key animator for Mob Psycho 100) as the director, episode director, storyboard director, and key animator, Evan Call (music composer for Violet Evergarden) as the music composer, and Reiko Nagasawa (in-between animator for One-Punch Man) as the character designer and the chief animation director.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End synopsis

The female protagonist as seen in the anime (Image via MADHOUSE)

The manga is a drama-fantasy series telling the tale of Frieren, the female protagonist, once a part of the Hero's Party, who parted ways with her party in the past. During a reunion, Himmel, the Hero, passes away, leaving the female protagonist with complex feelings, as she fails to understand the death of someone dear.

So, after coming to terms with herself, the female protagonist travels towards Aureole, the resting place of souls, to reunite with Himmel. Accompanying her are Stark and Fern as the trio embarks on a journey filled with nostalgia and some bittersweet memories.

