Mika Yamamori's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk manga reportedly set to receive anime adaptation

Mika Yamamori's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk manga series (Uruwashi no Yoi no Tsuki) is receiving an anime adaptation, according to the latest tweet posted by the prominent anime & manga news leaker, @SugoiLite on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, March 28, 2025.

However, the user hasn't revealed any pertinent information related to the anime's cast, staff, release date, studio, or other details as of this writing. That said, another leaker, @MangaMoguraRE, revealed that a new web domain called Uruwashi-anime has opened, which gives the news its credibility.

Mika Yamamori, who has previously written and illustrated the shoujo romance manga Daytime Shooting Star, launched the titular series on Kodansha's Dessert magazine in July 2020. Since then, the magazine has published eight tankobon volumes.

According to various renowned animanga leakers on X, namely @SugoiLite and @MangaMogura, Mika Yamamori's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk manga will be receiving an anime adaptation soon.

The official X handle of SugoiLite announced the news of the manga's anime adaptation at 1:07 pm IST on March 28, 2025. Following that, MangaMogura shared another tweet to reveal that a web domain named Uruwashi-anime has been opened, further giving credibility to the prior news.

However, as it's a leaked update, the official staff has yet to make any comments regarding the adaptation. In other words, pertinent details concerning the shoujo romance anime's release date and other information are yet to arrive. That said, since the staff has opened a web domain, fans can expect official news concerning the anime adaptation of the In the Clear Moonlit Dusk manga to follow sooner rather than later.

A brief synopsis of In the Clear Moonlit Dusk manga

Yoi and Kohaku in the manga's volume 2 cover (Image via Kodansha)

Written and illustrated by Mika Yamamori, In the Clear Moonlit Dusk manga centers on Yoi Takiguchi, a first-year high school girl. Since Yoi has a deep voice, tall stature, and masculine appearance, other students often perceive her as a "handsome boy." In fact, she gets the nickname of a Prince at school, and unintentionally earns the affection of her female classmates.

Yoi doesn't know what to do since she cannot change this aspect of her life. However, her daily life changes when she encounters Kohaku Ichimura, a boy with an intense aura. Other students also call Kohaku a "Prince," mainly due to a rumor that he's rich. Even though Kohaku mistakes Yoi as a boy just like others, he gains an interest in her.

Interestingly, the boy observes a side of Yoi that others don't perceive. After a series of interactions, Kohaku invites Yoi to a date as a test. As such, In the Clear Moonlit Dusk manga follows a heartfelt shoujo romance story between Yoi and Kohaku, who slowly reveal their actual selves to each other.

