My Happy Marriage season 2 finale reveals new release date

On Friday, March 28, 2025, the official staff announced the postponement of the My Happy Marriage season 2 finale. The episode was slated to premiere on Monday, March 31, 2025. However, the finale will now air on Tokyo MX channel and other networks in Japan on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 9:25 pm JST.

The anime's production committee also shared an official statement regarding the postponement of the finale, along with a comprehensive detail on the new broadcast schedule. The staff had earlier announced that the sequel's penultimate episode would be delayed from March 24, 2025, to March 31, 2025.

The new release schedule for My Happy Marriage season 2 finale (episode 13)

On Friday, March 28, 2025, the production committee released a statement on the anime's official website and X account to reveal the new release schedule for My Happy Marriage season 2 finale. According to the announcement, Episode 13, which happens to be the finale, will be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 9:25 pm JST on Tokyo MX (Japan) and Netflix (worldwide).

My Happy Marriage season 2 finale was previously slated to be released on March 31, 2025. However, the season's penultimate episode (episode 12) was pushed to March 31, 2025, from its original release on March 24, 2025, due to production issues. That's why the production team had to select a new date to release the season finale.

Notably, My Happy Marriage season 2 finale will release an hour earlier (9:25 pm JST) than the original time schedule, which is 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and Netflix. Aside from Tokyo MX, the finale will be available on other syndications, like on Sun TV on April 10, 2025, at 1 am JST, on TV Aichi on April 10, 2025, at 2:35, on KBS Kyoto on April 12, 2025, at 1 am JST, and on BS11 on April 12, 2025, at 1:30 am JST.

Moreover, My Happy Marriage season 2 finale will be available on AT-X at 11 pm JST. The episode will be re-broadcast on April 11, 2025, at 11 pm JST and on April 15, 2025, at 5 pm JST. Netflix will globally stream the finale on April 9, 2025, at 9:25 pm JST.

Notably, the sequel premiered on January 6, 2025, on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks in Japan, and on Netflix for global audiences. The series stars Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Yuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui, Ryohei Kimura as Arata Usuba, Hiro Shimono as Yoshito, Haruka Tomatsu as Kaoruko Jinnouchi, and others.

Masayuki Kojima directs the season with Takehiro Kubota at Kinema Citrus. Ami Sato supervises the series scripts and co-writes them with Fuka Ishii, Minori Hashiba, and Momoka Toyoda. Shoko Yasuda is in charge of the character designs, while Takehiro Ikeda is the music supervisor.

